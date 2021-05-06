NFMLA to Present Disney's LAUNCHPAD Panel

This is a complimentary panel discussing DISNEY'S LAUNCHPAD is a collection of live-action shorts from a new generation of dynamic storytellers.

Six filmmakers from underrepresented backgrounds were selected and provided with the opportunity to share their perspectives and creative visions that will show audiences what it means to be seen. The goal of DISNEY'S LAUNCHPAD is to diversify the types of stories that are being told and to give access to those who have historically not had it.

