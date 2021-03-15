Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

NFMLA Welcomes Ryan Case for A Panel Discussion On TV Editing And Directing

Case is best known as an editor for television and comedy director.

Mar. 15, 2021  

Join NewFilmmakers Los Angeles for a conversation with director and editor Ryan Case her career in editing for television, directing comedy, the current television production landscape.

Case started out her directing career on ABC's Modern Family where she also won a Primetime Emmy in 2010 for her editing work on the pilot of the hit series.

She also edited the pilots of Brooklyn Nine-Nine and Don't Trust the B____ in Apartment 23. She was named a Top 35 Women Under 35 in Hollywood by Glamour Magazine. Ryan then quickly moved on to directing full time and has a diverse resume in both network and cable/streaming.

Taking place March 19th, 2021 | 7:00pm PT - 8:30pm PT. For more information and tickets, visit https://watch.eventive.org/march2021/play/60497fd8a173f4004c21c8a0.


