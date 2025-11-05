Nā Leo Pilimehana to Perform Holiday Concert in Hayward as Part of the Hawaiian Music Series

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Hayward Hawaiian Music Series will present a holiday concert with Hawai‘i’s acclaimed female group Nā Leo Pilimehana on Saturday, December 6, 2025, at 7:00 PM at the HUSD Performing Arts Center (2390 Panama St., Hayward, CA 94545). The event is hosted by award-winning Bay Area native Patrick Landeza.

Tickets are priced from $35–$55, with VIP tickets available for $75 (plus tax and service fees). Free on-site parking will be available.

About Nā Leo Pilimehana

Formed in 1984 by Nalani Jenkins, Lehua Kalima, and Angela Morales, Nā Leo Pilimehana became household names in Hawai‘i after winning the Brown Bags to Stardom contest with their hit “Local Boys.” The song went on to become the best-selling single in Hawai‘i’s history.

Over their four-decade career, Nā Leo has released more than two dozen albums, achieved over 20 No. 1 hits, and earned 24 Nā Hōkū Hanohano Awards (Hawai‘i’s equivalent of the Grammy Awards). Their catalog includes well-known songs such as “Flying with Angels,” “I Miss You My Hawai‘i,” “Local Boys,” and “Saving Forever for You.”

About the Hayward Hawaiian Music Series

Founded and hosted by Patrick Landeza, the Hayward Hawaiian Music Series brings leading Hawaiian musicians to the East Bay, highlighting the music and culture of Hawai‘i while fostering community engagement. Landeza made history as the first mainland-born Hawaiian musician to win a Nā Hōkū Hanohano Award and has been an active performer, producer, and educator for more than two decades.

The Hawaiian Music Series will continue in 2026 with Masters of the Ukulele on February 21.