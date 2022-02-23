Music Director John Snow Returns To Curate & Emcee 'Music At The Odyssey' in March

Bass player John Snow returns to curate, music direct and emcee the March 4 edition of Odyssey Theatre Ensemble's live Music at the Odyssey series. Music at the Odyssey offers a unique roster of musical artists across different spectrums, from jazz to folk to R&B to pop, at the Odyssey's three-theater complex located in a converted West Los Angeles warehouse.



Snow, who has performed at the Hollywood Bowl, Umbria Jazz Festival, Jazz at Lincoln Center, Kennedy Center, Virgil, Blue Whale and many other venues across the U.S, Canada, and Europe, has recorded and performed with artists including Patrice Rushen, Kathryn Gallagher, Bill Irwin, Peter Erskine, Teodrose Avery, Moira Mack, Sammy Miller, Alphonso Hornes's Gotham Kings, The Rad Trads and other artists across different artistic spectrums. He is the founder, producer and musical director of the show series "John Snow's Coast to Coast."



On Friday, March 4 at 8 p.m., audiences will be treated to the talents of indie singer/songwriters Alex Bloom, India Carny and Ren Martinez. The house band will include Snow on bass, Paul Cornish on keys (pianist for the Herbie Hancock Institute of Jazz Performance), Aaron Reihs on saxophone (has worked with Herbie Hancock, Gary Bartz, Dee Dee Bridgewater, Steve Lehman, Kanye West, Terrace Martin, Mary Stallings, Thumpasaurus, Louis Cole, John Legend,Theo Croker, Sara Gazarek, David Binney); and Nate Lichtenberger on percussion (tours with Ian Sweet and Jack Symes).



The Odyssey Theatre is located at 2055 S. Sepulveda Blvd, between Santa Monica and Olympic Blvds. in West Los Angeles. Parking is free on-site. Proof of vaccination is required of all patrons. Masks must be worn throughout the performance.



For more information and to purchase tickets to Music at the Odyssey, call (310) 477-2055 x2, orvisit OdysseyTheatre.com.