Mt. Wilson Observatory Presents The Next Installment of Its Sunday Afternoon Concerts in the Dome

Mount Wilson Observatory-the scientific marvel above Pasadena, atop Mount Wilson-is pleased to announce the fifth date in its Sunday Afternoon Concerts in the Dome six-month series, to take place on Sunday, September 1, 2019. The performances are presented inside the iconic vaulted dome of the 100-inch telescope. A season of musical adventures, thoughtfully curated by Artistic Director Cécilia Tsan, is offered on the first Sunday of each month through October with two shows per date.

For the September 1st concert, the audience will be invited to travel through Europe and America with the music of the centuries performed by just two cellists: Eric Byers and Cécilia Tsan.

On the program:

-Jean-Baptiste Barrière: Sonata for two cellos in G Major.

-Luigi Boccherini: Sonata for two cellos in C Major.

-Johann Sebastian Bach: Chaconne (from the solo violin Partita in D minor) arranged for two cellos by Claudio Jaffe and Johanne Perron.

-Jacques Offenbach: Duo for two cellos, Op.54, No 1 in G minor:

-Bear McCreary: (Emmy Winner) WORLD PREMIERE! Arrangement from The Professor and the Madman soundtrack by the composer himself.

The concert's hour-long performances are at 3:00 pm and 5:00 pm (same program). There will be an artist reception with wine and cheese at 4:00 pm. Attendees at the three o'clock performance are encouraged to stay for the reception or audience members may arrive early to enjoy the reception before the five o'clock performance begins.

In addition, concert-goers will be treated to an exhibition featuring rare scientific artifacts, drawings, and illustrations from the Observatory's collection. Seating inside the historic dome is limited. Tickets cost $50 each and are available for purchase in advance (highly recommended) or at the door. For more information on Sunday Afternoon Concerts in the Dome, please visit https://www.mtwilson.edu/concerts. From there, the September 1st tickets can be purchased for either the 3:00 pm performance or the 5:00 pm show.

All proceeds go to support the Mt. Wilson Institute in its mission to preserve, protect and promote the Observatory and the science accomplished there. Poised for rediscovery, the grounds of the legendary observatory-founded in 1904 by astrophysical pioneer George Ellery Hale-are open for free to the public year round. For visitor information please see https://www.mtwilson.edu/visiting.





