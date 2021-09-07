Morgan-Wixson Theater New Works Festival Presents THE ADDICTS LOVE LETTER TO HIS PRAYERBOOK

Morgan-Wixson Theater, New Works Festival presents the world premiere of Cris Eli Blak's play The Addicts Love Letter To His Prayerbook.

The production will be directed by The Advocate Magazine legacy award honoree & founder of TRANSLAB Cece Suazo-Harris (New York Time's Critic's Pick STREET CHILDREN) Dead & Breathing, Incongurence, Life Lines & Creator of BLACK TRANS STORIES MATTER (TMI Project)

Tells the story of Jaxon, a recovering opioid addict who, after reconnecting with his late brother's widow and daughter, must decide what is more important - - exposing the truth or trying to understand the comfort that sometimes comes with lies, while also seeking refuge, support, advice and forgiveness from not only his former family members but also a priest with a dark past and his strict addiction counselor who understands more than Jaxon knows. This is a story about a fight so many people have, a fight that is so often lost, a fight that is so often ignored.

The cast will be led by Sean Mann (TV's Lucifer & HBO's Westworld) also starring Diana Cabuto (Netflix's Gentefied & CBS's Life In Pieces), Marci Urling (The Last Goodbye, Wishconsin) Christopher Aruffo (The Exonerated, Mad Honey) and newcomer Ashley Amezcua. Jonathon Saia (Producer, New Works Festival), Mirai Booth-Ong (Producer, New Works Festival) and Filmmaker, Director, Producer Jonathan Rowan (Production Producer).

Cris Eli Blak is the recipient of the Christopher Hewitt Award in fiction. A multi-hyphenate artist known for his work on the stage, page and screen. His performance piece HOPE: Living as a Black Man in America was produced by Louisville Arts Network, Lifeline Theatre and Mx Mellona. A Pushcart Prize nomination and honors from Negro Ensemble Company, A Is For, Vectis Radio, Arts After Hours, Clocktower Players and Worldfest Houston International Film and Video Festival. He co-wrote the dance-theatre hybrid piece The Movement for the Louisville Ballet as part of their Choreographer's Showcase. He has had work produced, performed and/or published Off-Broadway (Urban Stages, Rattlestick Playwrights Theatre), West Coast (Theatre of NOTE, Breath of Fire Latina Theater Ensemble, Theatre West, Left Edge Theatre), Collegiate (Columbia University, York College of Pennsylvania, Academy of Arts University, Wellesley College), London (The Quean's Company, Flawstate), Australia (Melting Pot Theater), Ireland (Eva's Echo Theatre Company), and Canada (Ryerson Community Theatre). He was the resident playwright at Fosters Theatrical Artists Residency and continues to strive to create and take part in work that reflects the world that we live in, with all of its different and diverse colors, creeds and cultures.

For more information RSVP at: https://www.morgan-wixson.org/.