Monday Night Seminars Return To Theatre 40 in January

Theatre Forty's popular series of Monday Night Theatre Appreciation Seminars is resuming. There will be play readings on Mondays, located in Theatre 40's main venue, the Mary Levin Cutler Theatre on the first floor of 241 S. Moreno Drive, Beverly Hills, CA 90212. The theatre is on the campus of Beverly Hills High School. There is ample free parking beneath the theatre. Parking can be accessed via a driveway at the intersection of Durant and Moreno Drives. All events are at 7 p.m. Admission is a suggested donation of $10. The theme of the winter season of seminars is Romantic Comedies. Each reading will be followed by a brief question-and-answer period.

Here's the schedule:

January 27, 2025- Same Time, Next Year by Bernard Slade. The story of an adulterous couple who meet once a year.

February 3- Any Wednesday by Muriel Resnik. Because of a secretary's mistake, a wife meets her husband's mistress at an "executive suite."

February 10- Outside Mullingar by John Patrick Shanley. Anthony and Rosemary are farmers and next-door neighbors. Rosemary has loved Anthony since childhood. It takes a land feud to bring them together.

February 24- Crossing Delancey by Susan Sandler. Izzy wants to choose her own romantic partner. Her Bubbie thinks she needs the help of a professional matchmaker.

March 3- Scenes from Shakespeare. The course of true love never runs smooth. It often needs the help of meddlesome friends and relatives, gender disguise, and magic. Featuring scenes from the following plays: the Taming of the Shrew, Much Ado About Nothing, A Midsummer Night's Dream, Twelfth Night.

March 10- Significant Other by Joshua Harmon. Joshua, a gay man, takes comfort in his group of close girlfriends. But as his friends start to get married, he discovers that the only thing tougher than finding love is supporting the ones who do.

