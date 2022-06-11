Molly Knox Ostertag Comes to Q Con Next Weekend

Molly Knox Ostertag, New York Times bestselling author and illustrator of the acclaimed Witch Boy trilogy, will be a special guest at Q Con - Southern California's newest LGBTQ comic con - on Saturday, June 18 at Fiesta Hall in Plummer Park, 1166 North Vista, West Hollywood, CA. 90064. Q Con will take place from 10 am to 5 pm, and Molly will be signing her books from 12 to 2 pm. Q Con will feature a host of LGBTQ comics creators, cosplay and a costume contest. Admission is free. Q Con is presented by PRISM Comics.

Molly Knox Ostertag is the New York Times bestselling author and illustrator of the acclaimed Witch Boy trilogy: The Witch Boy, The Hidden Witch, and The Midwinter Witch, and The Girl From The Sea, as well as a writer for animation. A graduate of the School of Visual Arts, Molly was featured in the Forbes 30 Under 30: Media list in 2020. She lives in Los Angeles with her wife, two cats, and a very cuddly dog. You can visit her online at mollyostertag.com, Twitter - @MollyOstertag | Instagram - @molly_ostertag / Scholastic Books - Twitter - @Scholastic & @GraphixBooks | Instagram - @graphixbooks & @scholasticinc

Q Con is supported by a grant from the City of West Hollywood's Arts Division as part of the City's WeHo Pride LGBTQ Arts Festival (May 22 - June 30). More info at weho.org/pride and @wehoarts

Q Con will celebrate the amazing diversity of LGBTQ+ comics, games and popular media today and feature creators from indie comics to major publishers. Meet creators, get autographs and sketches, and mix with other comics fans. Q Con is family friendly and free to the public, providing pre-teens through adults with the opportunity to find a wide variety of comics and graphic novels affirming LGBTQ+ representation at one exciting, colorful event. Cosplay is encouraged. Enter the Q Con Costume Contest for fun and prizes!



To pre-register visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/q-con-an-lgbtq-comic-convention-tickets-337388737797?aff=ebdssbdestsearch or get free tickets at the door. For up-to-date info on Q Con visit - https://www.prismcomics.org/q-con