Mission Opera to Present THE MERRY WIDOW: MADONNA in June

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Santa Clarita Valley opera company Mission Opera has been selected to present 'The Merry Widow: Madonna' as part of the OPERA America National Conference and World Opera Forum, being held in Los Angeles in early June. Four performances are scheduled for June 6 and 7 at 7:30 pm as well as June 8 at 3:00 and 7:30 pm at Canyon High School Performing Arts Center in Santa Clarita.

'The Merry Widow' by Franz Léhar features some of the most famous musical melodies of all time. This version is a brand new translation, libretto and dialogue, written by Mission Opera Artistic & Executive Director, Dr. Joshua Wentz and set in the 1980s! The show is in English and will feature a wide variety of dancing, including vogue, classic Viennese waltzing, the can-can, and a men's kick line. The show will have you roaring with laughter at the comedic dialogue as you take a trip down memory lane remembering the fashion and the culture of the glamorous 80's while the British Crown and Rock Stars like Elton John, Freddie Mercury, and George Michael wrestle for power.

Mission Opera veteran Jessica Schneiderman stars as Madonna (yes, that Madonna), alongside MO newcomer Julia Behbudov in the titular role. The show also marks the debut performances of Jacob Stucki as George Michael and Lily Berthold as Princess Di, joined on stage by returning cast members Gabriel Manro, Elias Berezin, Kirk Garner, Robert Dunlap, Jason Vincent, and Catherine Samartin. Maestro Brian Stone returns to the helm of the orchestra with Music Director & Accompanist Lindsay Aldana.

The production is directed by Mission Opera Artistic Director, Dr. Joshua Wentz and features a multimedia design by Sarah Van Sciver on the 46' LED screen, creatively combining traditional theater with contemporary video design and virtual settings. "This show is a wonderful treat for anyone who doesn't know about opera but loves musicals and theater. This hybrid show features folk music, dance, and an experience that one would more likely find on Broadway than in an opera house." The entire performance will last 2 hours and 5 minutes, which includes a 15 minute intermission.

Synopsis

The show opens in Buckingham Palace where UK Royalty and Rock Stars are in crisis, realizing the Americans have taken over the pop culture world and the British Invasion could be over. Prince Charles and Princess Diana have arranged another Live Aid event to encourage British pop stars to reach new heights and achieve a second British Invasion. The path becomes clear when the American Madonna agrees to come and perform. The only way to stay on top is if one of the British glam rock stars woos her to wed so that she will declare British citizenship and put the Crown back on top.

Prince Charles battles with the flirting Princess Diana as he works to protect the royal image, but George Michael's mix tape and new song he wrote to her makes it hard for her to stay faithful. Meanwhile, Elton John can't stop partying at the Roxy with the glamorous young dancing girls (and boys) long enough to court Madonna and try to convince her to become British. Will Boy George or Freddie Mercury have better luck?

Tickets

Four tiered level tickets available for this LIVE show ranging from $30-$65 and sold at www.missionopera.com or through OnTheStage at: https://our.show/merrywidowmadonna. Student and Senior tickets available for $25 with ID at the box office. Concessions and merchandise sold before the show and during intermission.

Comments