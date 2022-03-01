Miguel Poveda Makes Los Angeles Solo Debut in April at the Wilshire Ebell Theatre

Considered a musical genius for his nuanced and soulful voice and one of the most respected flamenco singers in his native Spain, superstar Miguel Poveda, is unrivaled in the world of flamenco. Possessing a strong technique and a charismatic stage presence, Poveda's concerts are inspired musical events. For his long-awaited Los Angeles solo debut performance, Poveda will take the audience on a tour of the traditional musical forms of flamenco, from the cheerful malagueñas and alegrías to the more sorrowful seguirillas and soleás, all the while sharing his personal connection to the music with a spontaneity that ensures a completely exceptional performance.

Poveda has been awarded numerous prizes during his 30-year career: the 2007 National Music Prize, the chair of flamenco studies of Jerez de la Frontera, the Andalusia Medal in 2012, Seville Honorary Citizen, La Unión Award in the province of Murcia, and of Badalona. At the age of 45, he has released ten studio albums; his latest work, Enlorquecido ("Mad About Lorca"), is inspired by the poet Federico García Lorca and reached #2 on the charts the second week after its release.

Poveda will be accompanied on stage by four great artists: Jesús Guerrero (guitar), Joan Albert Amargos (piano), 'El Londro' (cante y palmas), Paquito Gonzalez (percussion), and dancer Antonio Molina "El Choro".

The performance is on Wednesday, April 13, 8 p.m. at Wilshire Ebell Theatre, Los Angeles.

Tickets: 800) 595-4849 or https://kalakoa.tix.com

For more information: www.laflamencofestival.com