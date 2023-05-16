Mesopotamian Opera Company Presents THE ITALIAN LESSON By Peter Wing Healey

A globe-trotting, spine-tingling, mytho-operatic tragicomedy, "The Italian Lesson" is loosely based on a notorious criminal case.

By:
BroadwayWorld 20th Anniversary Celebration

Vote Now for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Theatre Fan's Choice Awards

POPULAR

Flash Sale: Shop 15% Off Mother's Day Gifts in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop Photo 1 Flash Sale: Shop Mother's Day Gifts in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop
THE WIZ Sets Complete National Tour Route With Stops in Chicago, Los Angeles & More Photo 2 THE WIZ Sets Complete National Tour Route With Stops in LA & More
DISROBED returns to the Hollywood Fringe Festival Photo 3 DISROBED returns to the Hollywood Fringe Festival
Review: A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC at Pasadena Playhouse Photo 4 Review: A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC at Pasadena Playhouse

Review: A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC at Pasadena Playhouse

The Mesopotamian Opera Company presents its new production, The Italian Lesson, with words and music by melodic composer Peter Wing Healey. The opera is scored for piano, violin, cello and percussion, with conductors James Lent and Milos Veljkovic alternating at the piano.

With many beautiful melodies, a virtuosic piano score, strings, percussion, great singers, and a compelling narrative, this opera is not to be missed.

When Kansas City, Kansas coed Belinda Foxtrot goes to historic Pannacotta, Italy for a year abroad, she little suspects that her British roommate will be brutally murdered or that she will fall prey to the notorious Detective Chief Inspector, Giorgio Cantaricci. After she, and her princely boyfriend, Benissimo, are thrown in jail, we find out that the devious, alcoholic, nun-with-a-past, Sister Flavia, will have a key role in their conviction. Will the mysterious Madame Zia be able to change the terrible verdict - Colpevole -- guilty as charged - once Sister Flavia has been shipped off to the Clinic in Beverly Hills?

Come see it at The Highland Park Ebell Club, 131 S. Ave 57, Los Angeles, CA 90042. Dates are Friday June 9, Saturday June 10, Wednesday, June 14, and Saturday June 17. All performances are at 8PM. Advance Tickets are $25. General Admission $30 at the door Purchase tickets online https://italianlessonopera.bpt.me/.

Cast

Belinda Foxtrot Brooke Iva Lohman, coloratura soprano

Benissimo Ciutacci Xavier Prado, lyric tenor

Giorgio Cantaricci Eric Castro, baritone

Massimo Hunkonori Matthew Ian Welch, baritone

Sister Flavia Jessica Mamey, mezzo-soprano

Granny/Madame Zia Christa Marie Stevens, dramatic soprano

Enzo Splatzianna Marco Antonio Lozano, tenor

Giudetta Multicara Britta Sterling, soprano

Jane Marple Rachel Felstein, soprano

Hercule Poirot Steve Moritsugu, tenor

Sherlock Holmes Norge Yip, bass-baritone

Raffaella Contralloforte Andi Dana, bass-baritone

Mother Superior

Zefferella Francini

Sister Mallyrose

Production

Sets and Costumes Designed by Claire Fraser

Lighting by Georg Lion

Blüthner grand piano provided by Kasimoff-Blüthner Piano Co., Hollywood, CA

Peter Wing Healey, Writer / Composer

Peter Wing Healey is the founder and artistic director of The Mesopotamian Opera Company. Trained from age six on the piano, Mr. Wing Healey went on to tour England in 1968, singing soprano with The Christ Church Cathedral of Vancouver Choir, invited by The Royal School of Church Music. In Longmeadow, Massachusetts, he sang choral concerts and operatic leads (Barnaba in La Gioconda) in high school, under Alfredo Carbonel, and studied piano with Dorothy Guion, a protégé of pianist Dame Myra Hess. Later, moving to Philadelphia and attending Haverford College, he studied piano with Bach expert, Hungarian concert pianist Agi Jambor, herself a student of Edwin Fischer, renowned Swiss pianist.

Later, Mark Morris hired him as a soloist for The Hard Nut, his version of The Nutcracker, which premiered at the Opera Royale de la Monnaie in Brussels; then went on to play at Brooklyn Academy of Music; Zellerbach Hall in Berkeley, CA; and The Festival Theater in Edinburgh, Scotland. Mr. Morris hired him as Assistant Choreographer for Nixon in China at the Houston Grand Opera. He continued to work on remountings of "Nixon" at the Los Angeles Opera, The English National Opera, The Frankfurt Opera, The Dutch National Opera, The Greek National Opera, and The Metropolitan Opera.

As a composer, Mr. Wing Healey writes neo-classical music. He has presented his original operas in New York City and in Los Angeles, where he now lives and works. His lauded productions have received support from American Opera Projects, The Gilman Foundation, The Noah Wyle Foundation, The Center for the Arts, The Los Angeles Department of Cultural Affairs, and The James Irvine Foundation.

Making original, narrative Lyric Theater since 1985, Mesopotamian Opera Company is a nonprofit organization dedicated to further the teaching and employment, in live performance, of expressive performing arts techniques. The goal is to create work, employment when possible, and contemporary context for the arts of dance, song, recitation and role playing, and all the attendant arts; stage design, music composition, choreography, lighting design, conducting, playing of musical instruments and directing. This goal supports the infrastructure of teachers and coaches, university and college departments, that every year turn out aspiring talent in the field of live, expressive performing arts by laboring to provide another delivery platform for the many years of work and dedication represented in the lyric population.




RELATED STORIES - Los Angeles

Parnell Damone Marcano Joins For FOR THE LOVE OF A GLOVE At The Carl Sagan And Ann Druyan Photo
Parnell Damone Marcano Joins For FOR THE LOVE OF A GLOVE At The Carl Sagan And Ann Druyan Theater

Beloved Los Angeles theater legend Parnell Damone Marcano is joining the cult-hit musical FOR THE LOVE OF A GLOVE, now playing at the Carl Sagan and Ann Druyan Theater in Los Angeles.

Interview: Rodney To Easily Juggling THE BOTTOMING PROCESS With His Other Theatrical Commi Photo
Interview: Rodney To Easily Juggling THE BOTTOMING PROCESS With His Other Theatrical Commitments

IAMA Theatre Company and the Los Angeles LGBT Center present the world premiere of Nicholas Pilapil’s The Bottoming Process opening May 18, 2023 (with previews already started) at the Los Angeles LGBT Center’s Renberg Theatre. Rodney To directs the cast of George Salazar, Rick Cosnett, Anisha Adusumilli, Julia Cho and Ty Molbak. Rodney managed to find some time between his final rehearsals to answer a few of my queries.

Ed Vodicka And His Trio To Appear At Hollywoods Catalina Jazz Club For One Night Only, May Photo
Ed Vodicka And His Trio To Appear At Hollywood's Catalina Jazz Club For One Night Only, May 21

Celebrated Pianist & Composer Ed Vodicka and his Trio are set to appear at Hollywood's Catalina Jazz Club for a One Night Only performance of 'WITH RESPECT..... TO OSCAR, WYNTON & RED' on May 21st at 7:30pm.

The Vagrancy Announces BLOSSOMING: A NEW PLAY READING SERIES Photo
The Vagrancy Announces BLOSSOMING: A NEW PLAY READING SERIES

The Vagrancy announces BLOSSOMING: a new play reading series. The Vagrancy annually selects four playwrights with diverse perspectives to join their playwrights' group.


More Hot Stories For You

Ed Vodicka And His Trio Bring WITH RESPECT...TO OSCAR, WYNTON & RED To Catalina Jazz Club For One Night OnlyEd Vodicka And His Trio Bring WITH RESPECT...TO OSCAR, WYNTON & RED To Catalina Jazz Club For One Night Only
Debbie Allen To Pay Tribute To Class Of 2023 Film Directors At The 30th Annual 'Sista's Are Doin' It For Themselves Short Film Showcase'Debbie Allen To Pay Tribute To Class Of 2023 Film Directors At The 30th Annual 'Sista's Are Doin' It For Themselves Short Film Showcase'
AMERICAN SONGBOOK Concert to be Presented by La Verne Church of the Brethren Sanctuary Choir in JuneAMERICAN SONGBOOK Concert to be Presented by La Verne Church of the Brethren Sanctuary Choir in June
Holocaust Museum LA to Present Inaugural Online Auction to Benefit Education to Fight Antisemitism and BigotryHolocaust Museum LA to Present Inaugural Online Auction to Benefit Education to Fight Antisemitism and Bigotry

Videos

Video: Will Victoria Clark Earn Her Second Tony Award for KIMBERLY AKIMBO? Video Video: Will Victoria Clark Earn Her Second Tony Award for KIMBERLY AKIMBO?
Photos & Check Out New Promos for CHICAGO on Broadway Video
Photos & Check Out New Promos for CHICAGO on Broadway
Randy Rainbow Sings 'Welcome to DeSantis' Video
Randy Rainbow Sings 'Welcome to DeSantis'
Photos/Tovah Feldshuh Celebrates 50 Years on Broadway at FUNNY GIRL Video
Photos/Tovah Feldshuh Celebrates 50 Years on Broadway at FUNNY GIRL
View all Videos

Los Angeles SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Merchant of Venice (Annotated), or In Sooth I Know Not Why I Am So Sad
FCCLA (5/12-5/21)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Death of a Salesman
Sherry Theatre (5/12-5/20)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Mothers and Sons
Morgan-Wixson (5/13-5/28)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# For the Love of a Glove: An Unauthorized Musical Fable About Michael Jackson As Told By His Glove
Carl Sagan And Ann Druyan Theater (5/05-6/17)Tracker PHOTOS VIDEOS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Celebration Theatre presents A New Brain
Los Angeles LGBT Center’s Lily Tomlin/Jane Wagner Cultural Arts Center (4/29-6/24)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Marty and the Hands that Could
Watts Labor Community Action Committee (4/28-5/21)Tracker CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Karma in a Fishbowl
The Madnani Theater (6/09-6/24)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# A SHARK ATE MY PENIS: A HISTORY OF BOYS LIKE ME Written & Performed by Laser Webber
The Broadwater Second Stage (6/04-6/24)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Getting There!
Hudson Guild Theatre (6/02-6/24)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Bring the Noise: If These Walls Could Sing
The Wallis (5/18-5/18)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You