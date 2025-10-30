Meagan Mandarino to Perform BIG HAIR at the Santa Monica Playhouse BFF Binge Fringe Festival

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Maegan Mandarino will perform BIG HAIR: A Rad and Wild Love Affair in direct partnership with the Gene Wilder Foundation as the closing show of the Santa Monica Playhouse BFF Binge Fringe Festival of FREE Theatre, Sunday, November 16th at 6 PM.

Get ready for a whirlwind of laughter, music, and heartfelt storytelling as this one-hour theatrical spectacle invites audiences to step into the touching, and surreal world of two comedy legends—Gilda Radner and Gene Wilder—explored through their larger-than-life personas and the dynamic love story that tied them together. RSVP for FREE Tickets Here.

A blend of absurdist theater and vaudeville-inspired musical numbers, BIG HAIR captivates audiences with its witty humor, emotional depth, and a dash of nostalgia. Interwoven with rare film and interview clips, the production offers a glimpse into the untamed comedy and tender romance that defined the lives of these two icons. It's a show that promises laughs, tears, and a lingering sense of "what could have been."

In addition to being an accomplished playwright, Maegan Alexandria's career has seen successes in stage acting, creative writing, and music production. Winner of the LIT Award for Comedic Writing in 2018, she toured across the country with a few comedy troupes dominating the stages of Chicago, New York, and even her hometown of Los Angeles. Author of the young adult series, The Canvas Carvers, she is also a member of the innovative and exciting rock band, Cheaper Sentiment.

“This isn't just a tribute—it's a love letter,” says one reviewer. BIG HAIR celebrates the joy, complexity, and humanity of these titans of comedy, bringing their unforgettable legacy to life in a way that feels as fresh as it is timeless.

Pal Mel Productions proudly supports Big Hair, continuing Gene Wilder's legacy by championing artist-driven works and celebrating his spirit through storytelling, social media, and philanthropic events.