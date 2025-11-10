Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Matt Johnson & The New Jet Set will bring A Jet Set Christmas! to Sierra Madre Playhouse for two performances, December 20 and 21, 2025, at 8:00 p.m. The show will feature jazz-infused arrangements of holiday classics, Christmas carols, and a festive sing-along, celebrating the season with the group’s signature retro sound.

Led by drummer Matt Johnson, The New Jet Set includes Adryon De León with Chris Barron as music director and pianist, Miles Jensen on guitar, and David Miller on bass. Known for their stylish interpretations of timeless songs, the ensemble combines vintage flair and fresh energy in this holiday edition of its popular live show.

Tickets are $25 and will be available at sierramadreplayhouse.org or by calling 626-355-4318. Performances will take place Saturday, December 20, and Sunday, December 21, 2025, at 8:00 p.m. Sierra Madre Playhouse is located at 87 West Sierra Madre Boulevard, Sierra Madre, CA 91024.

About Sierra Madre Playhouse

Sierra Madre Playhouse is a century-old performing arts venue presenting theatre, music, dance, film, comedy, and family programming in the San Gabriel Valley. Recognized by Pasadena Weekly as a “jewel” and by ABC7 Los Angeles as “a landmark theater,” the Playhouse continues to engage audiences through diverse productions and community programs designed to spark dialogue and celebrate shared experience.