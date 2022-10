Mariachi Sol De México De José Hernàndez To Be Presented By The Da Camera Society

Mariachi Sol De México De Jóse Hernàndez New Roads World Music Concert will be presented by The Da Camera Society in collaboration with Santa Monica Youth Orchestra and New Roads School. Playing Friday, October 14 @ 7pm at New Roads School at The Herb Alpert Educational Village.

Presented at New Roads School at The Herb Alpert Educational Village, Mariachi Sol de México de José Hernàndez' performance inaugurates the New Roads World Music Concerts-a series of concerts and workshops organized by The Da Camera Society, the Santa Monica Youth Orchestra, and New Roads School.

Tickets are a suggested donation of $25. Admission is free for students-email dacamera@msmu.edu with a valid student I.D. for a promo code. Doors open at 6:15pm. Concert begins at 7pm.