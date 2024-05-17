Long Beach Symphony Announces 2024-25 Season Lineup

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Long Beach Symphony has unveiled its highly anticipated 90th Anniversary Season, promising a diverse array of performances for audiences of all ages and tastes.

Music Director Eckart Preu states, “The upcoming season promises to be one of the most dynamic yet, featuring a stellar lineup of classical masterpieces, contemporary compositions, and engaging concerts for families. From beloved classics to innovative new works, Long Beach Symphony is dedicated to providing unforgettable musical experiences for the Long Beach community and beyond.”

Highlights of the 2024-25 90th Anniversary Season include:

Classical Series Opening Night: Kicking off the 90th Anniversary season in style, Opening Night promises an evening of elegance and enchantment, featuring world-class musicians and captivating performances. The series opens with the first piece ever played by the Long Beach Symphony, Beethoven's Egmont Overture and the season closes with the finale from 90 years ago, Tchaikovsky Symphony No. 4.

Pops Series: From Sinatra to Women of Rock, the Pops Series offers a delightful mix of popular music genres, guaranteed to entertain audiences of all ages. With large screens and dance floors on either side of the stage, audiences enjoy the indoor picnicking, fun concert-going atmosphere.

Family Concerts: Designed with families in mind, the RuMBa Foundation Family Concert series provides a fun and interactive introduction to the world of orchestral music, inspiring the next generation of music lovers. Twice annually, they are offered in early Fall and late Spring.

“We are thrilled to present our 2024-25 season lineup, which features an exciting mix of eras, styles, and genres,” said Kelly Ruggirello, President of Long Beach Symphony. “Whether you're a longtime supporter of the arts or experiencing orchestral music for the first time, there's something for everyone to enjoy in our upcoming season.”

Customized subscriptions for the 2024-25 season starting at $104, and individual tickets starting at just $34 are now available for purchase at https://LongBeachSymphony.org.

For more information about Long Beach Symphony and to view the full calendar for the 2024-25 season, please visit https://longbeachsymphony.org/calendar-2024-25/.

About Long Beach Symphony:

Founded in 1934, Long Beach Symphony is a leading cultural institution dedicated to enriching the lives of individuals and communities through the transformative power of music. With a rich history spanning 90 years, Long Beach Symphony is committed to excellence in artistic performance, education, and community engagement.

