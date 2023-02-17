MUSE/IQUE Presents 'Quincy At 90' at the Biltmore Bowl at the Biltmore Hotel

MUSE/IQUE honors Quincy Jones in performances entitled Quincy at 90: The Power to Produce Change, conducted by Artistic Director Rachael Worby, Thursday, March 2 and Friday, March 3 at the historic Biltmore Bowl at The Biltmore Hotel, 506 S. Grand Avenue, in downtown Los Angeles.



The vocalists are Tony and Grammy nominee Brandon Victor Dixon and Sara Niemietz. Dixon was Emmy nominated as Judas opposite John Legend in NBC's live "Jesus Christ Superstar." He starred in FOX's "RENT," Amazon's "Modern Love," and live on Broadway as Billy Flynn in "Chicago" and as Aaron Burr in "Hamilton." Niemietz appeared at the Mark Taper Forum in Jason Robert Brown's "13" and recently released her fourth album "Superman."



Quincy Jones changed the face of music: this bold, brave, multi-hyphenate music mogul boasts a storied musical legacy unlike anyone else -- record producer, multi-instrumentalist, songwriter, composer, arranger, and living legend - his career spans more than 70 years in the entertainment industry.



At this concert, MUSE/IQUE traces his journey from playing trumpet alongside jazz icon Dizzy Gillespie, to his accolades as a groundbreaking film composer, to his breathtaking collaborations with both Frank Sinatra, and Michael Jackson, and beyond.



Jones has earned 80 GRAMMY Award nominations and won 28 GRAMMYs, including the GRAMMY Legend Award in 1991. In 2008, he received an NEA Jazz Masters award.



He is one of 22 EGOT (Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, Tony) holders in history including seven Academy Award nominations, and the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences' Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award. He was inducted as a Kennedy Center Honoree, one of the United States' most prestigious artistic awards for his lifetime contributions to the culture of the country and is the recipient of the Republic of France's Commandeur de la Legion d' Honneur.



Jones received the 2010 National Medal of Arts, the highest award given to artists and arts patrons by the United States government, from President Barack Obama at an White House East Room ceremony on March 2, 2011.



He produced the best-selling album of all time Michael Jackson's "Thriller" album at 110 million copies worldwide and with six Top Ten singles and the producer and conductor of the best-selling single of all-time at 20 million copies "We Are the World," which raised funds for the victims of Ethiopia's famine in 1985.



Worby said, "Quincy Jones is synonymous with American music In honor of his 90th birthday, we celebrate Quincy's power as a social activist and changemaker, influencing some of the biggest names in music and opening the door for future generations."



Jones was a major supporter of Dr. Martin Luther King. Jr.'s Operation Breadbasket, and after King's death, he served on the board of Jesse Jackson's People United to Save Humanity. An ongoing concern throughout his life has been to foster appreciation of African American music and culture and he helped form the Institute for Black American Music, which was instrumental in establishing a national library of African American art and music. Jones is also the founder of the annual Black Arts Festival in his hometown of Chicago.



The program includes highlights of Jones' legendary musical career and shows the range of his musical accomplishments:

"Fly Me to the Moon" and "I Can't Stop Loving You" from the Frank Sinatra-Count Basie album "It Might As Well Be Swing" arranged and conducted by Jones

"Human Nature" by Michael Jackson from "Thriller"

Two hits from his executive tenure at Mercury Records -- Lesley Gore's "It's My Party" and Dinah Washington's "Mad About the Boy"

Rodgers and Hart's "Bewitched" a highlight of the Lena Horne Broadway show, "The Lady and her Music" - cast album produced by Jones

A selection of his film and television compositions -- "Soul Bossa Nova" from "Austin Powers"; the "Sanford and Son" theme "Streetbeater"; and "In the Heat of the Night" with lyrics by Alan and Marilyn Bergman and this title song introduced by Ray Charles

"Home" sung by Diana Ross in the film "The Wiz" with Jones acting music supervisor and music producer

"The Color Purple" - Jones both composed and created the score and was a producer of the film directed by Steven Spielberg