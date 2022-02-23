MUSE/IQUE Announces Yearlong L.A. Composed: A Festival Of Los Angeles Music

MUSE/IQUE continues its 2021-22 season, L.A. Composed: A Festival of Los Angeles Music, with an adventurous yearlong concert series that explores Los Angeles' defining moments and artists who shaped the city's legendary musical history. Curated and led by Founder and Artistic Director Rachael Worby, L.A. Composed features renowned musicians and dancers from stage and screen performing at cornerstone cultural institutions throughout the city, including Avalon Hollywood, Caltech, The Huntington Library, Art Museum, and Botanical Gardens, Skirball Cultural Center, and the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts. L.A. Composed runs from March - November, 2022; tickets are on sale now.

March 12, 2022, at 7:30 p.m.

March 13, 2022, at 3 p.m. and 7 p.m.

SUNRISE ON SUNSET

at The Wallis

featuring vocalists Brandon Victor Dixon, Kecia Lewis, and the DC 6 Singers

When it comes to the Los Angeles dream, all roads lead to Sunset Boulevard, one of the world's most famous streets, synonymous with the City of Angels. From grit to glitz, this 22-mile stretch of pavement is a matrix of musical intersections, the birthplace of inventions that have made an everlasting mark on the city. MUSE/IQUE explores this epicenter of cultural revolution as the sun rises on the L.A. Composed season.

April 6, 2022, at 7:30 p.m., The Huntington Library, Art Museum, and Botanical Gardens

April 7, 2022, at 7:30 p.m., The Huntington Library, Art Museum, and Botanical Gardens

April 10, 2022, at 7:30 p.m., Skirball Cultural Center

LAUREL CANYON

Just miles from the bustling Hollywood scene and slightly out of sight was an oasis where singer-songwriters converged to reinvent how music was made and played. With artists like The Mamas and the Papas to Crosby, Stills, Nash, and Young, to Linda Ronstadt and Joni Mitchell, and many more, Laurel Canyon became a cradle of exploration and a new genre of music that could only have happened in these canyons of LA.

June 22, 2022, at 7:30 p.m., Caltech

June 23, 2022, at 7:30 p.m., Caltech

June 26, 2022, at 7:30 p.m., Skirball Cultural Center

ROUTE 66 AND HIGHWAY 1

From the mystique of roads out west to the endless summer magic of our beach cities, the most famous numbered highways in the world come together and intersect to define surf and sand from The Beach Boys to Beach Blanket Bingo.

July 20, 2022, at 7:30 p.m., The Huntington Library, Art Museum, and Botanical Gardens

July 21, 2022, at 7:30 p.m., The Huntington Library, Art Museum, and Botanical Gardens

July 24, 2022, at 7:30 p.m., Skirball Cultural Center

WHITTIER BLVD.

More than any other street, Whittier Boulevard tells the story of musical eclecticism. On Whittier, Mexican American musicians blended music from all across Los Angeles to create a whole new genre-defying sound and flavor that scintillates and tantalizes with an instantly identifiable beat. With influences ranging from the coastal rock 'n' roll to the rhythms on Central Avenue, Whittier represents what happens when a fusion of sounds is filtered through Mexican American culture and experience to become something entirely new.

August 17, 2022, at 7:30 p.m.

August 18, 2022, at 7:30 p.m.

HOLLYWOOD AND VINE

at Avalon Hollywood

Long before the movies had the technology to transport audiences to new worlds and dazzle them with special effects, music brought imaginations to life. In the time that Hollywood and Vine transformed from citrus groves to a global musical capital, thousands of musicians made their mark on Los Angeles in sound stages and recording studios and everywhere in between.

September 2022

CENTRAL AVENUE

Dates and venue to be announced

The Harlem of the west, the center of LA's soul. Central Avenue was a hub of bubbling nightlife that had sound bursting from every block and brought a community together the way only music can. It's a place where music was a reflection of the African American experience in Los Angeles, and where West Coast Jazz was born. In this performance, MUSE/QUE honors and celebrates the legacy of Central Avenue and its impact on our city and beyond.

October 6, 2022, at 7:30 p.m., The Huntington Library, Art Museum, and Botanical Gardens

October 9, 2022, at 7:30 p.m., Skirball Cultural Center

GRAND AVENUE

DTLA's Grand Avenue is a cultural corridor like none other; the center of arts innovation that reinvigorated the city, and simply put, made downtown matter. The musical history of downtown Los Angeles unfolds like a perpetual renaissance. Art and community are intertwined in the streets and on the stages, in a cornucopia of cultural events in performing and visual arts, dance, pop culture, and more.

November 2022

SUNSET ON SUNSET

Dates and venue to be announced

Every musical movement in Los Angeles finds its roots on Sunset Boulevard. With this sweeping season-ending performance, MUSE/IQUE traces Sunset Boulevard's musical mystique, from film noir to the glam of the famed "Sunset Strip."

Over the past decade, MUSE/IQUE has curated and presented unexpected live music adventures that shake loose the customs, norms and barriers of the traditional concert-going experience. MUSE/IQUE has never had a formal concert hall - the city is the venue - and no set genres or styles of performance are emphasized. Instead, cross-genre, multidisciplinary performances are placed in iconic community locales.



MUSE/IQUE membership begins at $200 and MUSE/IQUE members receive complimentary admission to all MUSE/IQUE events.

Admission for non-members starts at $75, and includes a trial membership, and admission to MUSE/IQUE's next three events.

To learn more, please visit http://www.muse-ique.com/membership.

Tickets for Sunrise on Sunset at The Wallis may also be purchased here.