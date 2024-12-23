Voting Open for the BWW LA Awards
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

MOANA 2 to Return to the El Capitan Theatre in January

Before the movie, guests can take a picture with their Moana and Maui statue photo ops!

By: Dec. 23, 2024
MOANA 2 to Return to the El Capitan Theatre in January Image
Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article

Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.




Existing user? Just click login.

The global animated hit returns as “Moana 2” sails back to the El Capitan Theatre January 10th! Before the movie, guests can take a picture with their Moana and Maui statue photo ops!
 
Specialty concession items will be available for purchase for ticketed guests, while supplies last. Daily showtimes for Disney’s “Moana 2” are 10:00am, 1:00pm, 4:00pm, and 7:00pm. Tickets are $18 for guests of all ages.

LATEST NEWS

Final Week To Vote for the 2024 BroadwayWorld Los Angeles Awards; Conundrum Theatre Company Leads Favorite Local Theatre!
WICKED North American Tour Celebrates 6000th Performance
Interview: The Crew of BACK TO THE FUTURE on Tour Talks Special Effects, Time Travel
ICYMI: Next On Stage: Season 5- Meet the Finalists

“Moana 2” reunites Moana and Maui three years later for an expansive new voyage alongside a crew of unlikely seafarers. After receiving an unexpected call from her wayfinding ancestors, Moana must journey to the far seas of Oceania and into dangerous, long-lost waters for an adventure unlike anything she’s ever faced. Directed by David Derrick Jr., Jason Hand and Dana Ledoux Miller, and produced by Christina Chen and Yvett Merino, “Moana 2” features music by Grammy® winners Abigail Barlow and Emily Bear, Grammy nominee Opetaia Foaʻi, and three-time Grammy winner Mark Mancina.

Photo Credits: 2024 Disney




Comments

To post a comment, you must register and login.






Videos