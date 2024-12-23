MOANA 2 to Return to the El Capitan Theatre in January

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The global animated hit returns as “Moana 2” sails back to the El Capitan Theatre January 10th! Before the movie, guests can take a picture with their Moana and Maui statue photo ops!



Specialty concession items will be available for purchase for ticketed guests, while supplies last. Daily showtimes for Disney’s “Moana 2” are 10:00am, 1:00pm, 4:00pm, and 7:00pm. Tickets are $18 for guests of all ages.

“Moana 2” reunites Moana and Maui three years later for an expansive new voyage alongside a crew of unlikely seafarers. After receiving an unexpected call from her wayfinding ancestors, Moana must journey to the far seas of Oceania and into dangerous, long-lost waters for an adventure unlike anything she’s ever faced. Directed by David Derrick Jr., Jason Hand and Dana Ledoux Miller, and produced by Christina Chen and Yvett Merino, “Moana 2” features music by Grammy® winners Abigail Barlow and Emily Bear, Grammy nominee Opetaia Foaʻi, and three-time Grammy winner Mark Mancina.

Photo Credits: 2024 Disney

Comments