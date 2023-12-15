MJ THE MUSICAL Announces $39 Digital Lottery For All Performances At Hollywood Pantages

Broadway in Hollywood has announced a digital lottery for the L.A. Premiere engagement of MJ at Hollywood Pantages Theatre. A limited number of tickets will be available for every performance for $39 each (includes $5 service charge).

The first lottery will open at 11:00 AM this Monday, December 18 and will close at 10:00 AM on Tuesday, December 19 for tickets to the first performance on Wednesday, December 20th, and will follow the same pattern for all remaining performances over the six-week run. Details below.

HOW TO ENTER

Enter the digital lottery by visiting www.BroadwayInHollywood.com/Lottery.

The lottery will open at 11:00 AM two days prior to the desired performance and will close 1 day prior at 10:00 AM.

Winner and non-winner notifications will be sent between 10:00 AM and 6:00 PM the day prior to the desired performance via email. Once notified, winners will have 2 hours to claim and pay for their ticket(s).

No purchase or payment is necessary to enter or participate.

Each winning entrant may purchase up to 2 tickets.

Only one entry per person, per performance. Repeat entries and disposable email addresses will be discarded.

Lottery tickets may be picked up at will call beginning 2 hours prior to the performance with valid photo ID.

Lottery tickets are void if resold.

Patrons must be 18 years or older and have a valid, non-expired photo ID that matches the name used to enter. Tickets are non-transferable. Ticket limits and prices displayed are at the sole discretion of the show and are subject to change without notice.

Lottery prices are not valid on prior purchases. Lottery ticket offer cannot be combined with any other offers or promotions. All sales final - no refunds or exchanges. Lottery may be revoked or modified at any time without notice. A purchase will not improve the chances of winning.

Tickets are NOW ON SALE FOR ALL PERFORMANCES between December 20, 2023, and January 28, 2024. Tickets may be purchased at www.BroadwayInHollywood.com/MJ and www.Ticketmaster.com , or at the Hollywood Pantages Theatre box office. To inquire about groups of 10 or more, visit www.BroadwayInHollywood.com/Groups.

He is one of the greatest entertainers of all time. Now, Michael Jackson's unique and unparalleled artistry comes to Los Angeles as MJ, the multi–Tony Award-winning new musical centered around the making of the 1992 Dangerous World Tour, begins a tour of its own. Created by Tony Award-winning Director/Choreographer Christopher Wheeldon and two-time Pulitzer Prize winner Lynn Nottage , MJ goes beyond the singular moves and signature sound of the star, offering a rare look at the creative mind and collaborative spirit that catapulted Michael Jackson into legendary status. MJ is startin' somethin' as it makes its Los Angeles premiere at the Hollywood Pantages Theatre from December 20, 2023 – January 28, 2024.

The MJ creative team features Scenic Design by two-time Tony and Emmy Award winner Derek McLane, Lighting Design by seven-time Tony Award winner Natasha Katz, Costume Design by Tony and Emmy Award winner Paul Tazewell, Sound Design by Tony Award winner Gareth Owen, Projection Design by two-time Tony Award nominee Peter Nigrini, and Hair & Wig Design by two-time Emmy Award nominee Charles G. LaPointe. The creative team also features Musical Supervision by Tony Award nominee David Holcenberg, Orchestrations and Arrangements by David Holcenberg and Tony Award winner Jason Michael Webb, and Music Direction by Victor Simonson. Casting by The Telsey Office/Rachel Hoffman, CSA, Lindsay Levine, CSA.

MJ is recommended for Ages 8 and up. Children under the age of 5 will not be admitted into the theatre. All patrons must have a ticket, regardless of age.

For more information worldwide, visit: www.mjthemusical.com.