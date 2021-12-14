MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET to be Presented at La Mirada Theatre For the Performing Arts

"Goodness Gracious! Great Balls of Fire!" The new year is going to "Shake, Baby, Shake!" as LA MIRADA THEATRE FOR THE PERFORMING ARTS & McCOY RIGBY ENTERTAINMENT and GERSHWIN ENTERTAINMENT present the electrifying Broadway musical, MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET, book by Colin Escott & Floyd Mutrux, original concept and direction by Floyd Mutrux, inspired by Elvis Presley, Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis, and Carl Perkins and directed by Tim Seib. MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET will preview on Friday, January 21, 2022 at 8 pm & Saturday, January 22 at 2 pm (with an opening on Saturday, January 22 at 8 pm) and run through Sunday, February 13, 2022 at La Mirada Theatre for the Performing Arts, 14900 La Mirada Blvd in La Mirada.

MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET is the Tony® Award-winning smash-hit musical inspired by the true story of the famed recording session that brought together rock 'n' roll icons Elvis Presley, Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis, and Carl Perkins for the first and only time. On December 4, 1956, these four young musicians gathered at Sun Records in Memphis for what would be one of the greatest rock 'n' roll jam sessions ever!

MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET brings that unbelievable musical moment to life, featuring over 20 timeless and enduring hits including "Blue Suede Shoes," "Fever," "That's All Right," "Sixteen Tons," "I Walk the Line," "Great Balls of Fire," "Folsom Prison Blues," "Whole Lotta Shakin' Goin' On," "Hound Dog," and more. Don't miss your chance to experience this red-hot moment in rock 'n' roll history at MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET! Rated PG.

The Cast for MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET features Jacob Barton as "Elvis Presley," Steven Lasiter as "Johnny Cash," Trevor Dorner as "Jerry Lee Lewis," Nathan Burke as "Carl Perkins," Sean Casey Flanagan as "Sam Phillips," Taylor Kraft as "Dyanne," JUSTIN BENDEL as "Brother Jay" and Jon Rossi as "Fluke."

The Design Team for MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET is as follows: Scenic Design by Steve Royal & Adam Koch, Lighting Design by Kirk Bookman and Costume Design by Jeffrey Meek. The Production Stage Manager is Jenn Gallo.

MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET will preview on Friday, January 21, 2022 at 8 pm & Saturday, January 22 at 2 pm (with a press opening on Saturday, January 22 at 8 pm) and run through Sunday, February 13, 2022 at La Mirada Theatre for the Performing Arts, 14900 La Mirada Blvd in La Mirada.

Performances are Thursdays at 7:30 pm; Fridays at 8 pm; Saturdays at 2 pm & 8 pm

& Sundays at 1:30 pm & 6:30 pm.

There will be no performance on Sunday, January 23 at 6:30 pm. There will be an Open-Captioned performance on Saturday, February 5 at 2 pm. Talkbacks with the cast and creative team will be on Thursday, January 27 & Thursday, February 10, 2022.

Tickets range from $17 - $79 (prices subject to change) and can be purchased at La Mirada Theatre's website LaMiradaTheatre.com by visiting the La Mirada Theatre Box Office, or by calling the La Mirada Theatre Box Office at (562) 944-9801 or (714) 994-6310. Group discounts are available. $15 Student Tickets are available. Children under 3 will not be admitted into the theatre.

The Box Office is open Monday through Friday from 11:00 am until 5:30 pm; Saturdays and Sundays, 12 noon until 4 pm and closed on non-performance Sundays. On performance days, the Box Office will remain open until one half-hour after curtain.

LA MIRADA THEATRE FOR THE PERFORMING ARTS is located at 14900 La Mirada Boulevard in La Mirada, near the intersection of Rosecrans Avenue where the 91 and 5 freeways meet. Parking is free.

LA MIRADA THEATRE FOR THE PERFORMING ARTS COVID PROTOCOLS

As La Mirada Theatre for the Performing Arts continues to follow the County and State Public Health guidelines, please note: The State of California requires all patrons - adults and children - to provide proof of Full Vaccination or a Negative Covid-19 Test (taken within 72 hours of the event) in order to enter. Full vaccination means your performance is at least 14 days after your final vaccine dose. To enter the theatre, please bring a photo ID and proof of vaccination, either your physical vaccination card, a picture of your vaccination card, or a digital vaccination record. Masks are required indoors regardless of vaccination status. Eating and drinking will be allowed in designated areas.

Patrons who do not comply with these policies will not be admitted.