MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET Rocks Musical Theatre West On Opening Weekend

Musical Theatre West (MTW)'s production of Million Dollar Quartet debuted in Long Beach, CA this last weekend with three performances, including a dazzling 1950s themed red-carpet event for the official opening night on Saturday, April 13.

The electrifying performances and masterful portrayals made for an unforgettable experience leaving audiences dancing, clapping, and singing along with the performers, earning multiple standing ovations all weekend long. Tickets are still available for the limited run of MTW's Million Dollar Quartet on select dates through April 28, 2024 at musical.org.

Audience members couldn't stop raving about the incredible talent on display. The cast delivered powerhouse performances, capturing the essence of each legendary musician with precision and flair. From the soulful crooning of Elvis to the fiery piano antics of Jerry Lee Lewis, every moment was a testament to the actors' skill and dedication.

“The entire cast is so talented because they play all their instruments live on stage!” shared Jenielle Chaney of Little Gray Thread and theater enthusiast. “You're definitely going to want to see the entire thing. There were people jumping off of pianos, the entire audience was dancing in their seats, and my daughters got to meet the cast after the show too.”

With over twenty sensational live musical numbers, Million Dollar Quartet is a toe-tapping, time-traveling journey back to the birth of rock 'n' roll, capturing the electrifying magic of an impromptu jam session among four music legends at Sun Records in Memphis, Tennessee. Audiences were brought to their feet dazzled by hits including “Great Balls of Fire,” “Hound Dog,” and “I Walk the Line”.

LJ Benet channels the essence of Elvis Presley, while Garrett Forrestal embodies the energy of Jerry Lee Lewis. Will Riddle captivates as Carl Perkins, David Elkins Simpson brings the iconic Johnny Cash to life, and Summer Nicole Greer brings down the house as Dyanne, Elvis's girlfriend at the time, with her show-stopping rendition of “I Hear You Knocking.” Their extraordinary musical talents, combined with Tim Seib's direction and David Lamoureux's musical guidance immerses theatre-goers into the electrifying world of 1950s rock 'n' roll. The musical not only celebrates the timeless tunes of Elvis Presley, Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis, and Carl Perkins but also delves into the pivotal role Sun Records played in shaping the course of music history.

Another audience member exclaimed, "I felt like I was transported to a live concert in the 1950s! The energy, the music, everything was so authentic. I want to go back and experience it all over again!"

TICKETS

Musical Theatre West's production of Million Dollar Quartet will continue for select nights at the Carpenter Performing Arts Center thru April 28, 2024, with a special ASL-interpreted performance on Friday, April 19. Tickets start at $20 and are available for purchase by phone at 562-856-1999 or online at musical.org. Fees may apply. Student rush tickets for $15 are available at the Box Office one hour prior to showtime, with a valid student ID.

More information, a full line-up of performances, and additional details can be found at https://musical.org.

ABOUT MUSICAL THEATRE WEST

The story of Musical Theatre West is the 72-year journey from a group of volunteers performing in a high school auditorium to one of the largest and most respected theatrical production companies in Southern California. Utilizing professional talent, and producing regional and even world premiere musicals while continuing to honor the tradition of classic musical theatre, MTW is the largest arts producer in the Long Beach area. The company continues to receive critical acclaim and national recognition – and many performers who cut their teeth on the MTW stage have gone on to successful careers on Broadway and in television and film. Just as importantly, stage and screen veterans now come to Musical Theatre West to perform, finding it to be one of the friendliest and most fun venues to work in. A key aspect of the company is its dedication to education, and the Education and Outreach Programs of Musical Theatre West bring the joy and magic of musical theater to over 17,000 children each year through special morning performances, traveling shows and school assemblies, and the Summer Youth Conservatory. Musical Theatre West has a mission to enrich the community with Broadway-quality productions, preserve musical theatre as a unique American art form, and expose people of all backgrounds to the excitement of musical theatre.