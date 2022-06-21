MIKE BIRBIGLIA: THE OLD MAN AND THE POOL is Coming to Mark Taper Forum

On the heels of his award-winning Broadway show "The New One," which made its West Coast premiere on the Ahmanson stage, comedian and storyteller Mike Birbiglia returns to Center Theatre Group with a tale of life, death and a highly chlorinated YMCA pool. With his unique form of comedic storytelling, Birbiglia chronicles a coming-of-middle-age story that asks the big questions: Why are we here? What's next? And what happens when the items at the doctor's office that you thought were decorative become quite useful.

DATES/TIMES:

Previews begin July 27. Opens August 3. Through August 28, 2022.

Previews (July 27 - August 2)

Tuesday - Saturday at 8:00 p.m.; Sunday at 1:00 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. No Monday performance.

Opens Wednesday, August 3 at 8:00 p.m.

Regular Performances (August 4 - August 28) Tuesday through Friday at 8:00 p.m., Saturday at 2:30 p.m. and 8:00 p.m., Sunday at 1:00 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. No Monday performances.

TICKET INFO:

Ticket Prices: $30 - $110 (Ticket prices are subject to change.)

Tickets are available online at CenterTheatreGroup.org, by calling Audience Services at (213) 628-2772 or in person at the Center Theatre Group Box Office (at the Ahmanson Theatre at The Music Center in Downtown Los Angeles). Groups: (213) 972-7231. Deaf, hard of hearing and/or have low vision community: Information and charge, visit CenterTheatreGroup.org/ACCESS.

LOCATION:

Center Theatre Group / Mark Taper Forum

135 N. Grand Avenue in Downtown L.A., CA 90012