MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG to be Presented at Inland Valley Repertory Theatre

Inland Valley Repertory Theatre will present "Merrily We Roll Along," the beloved musical by legendary composer Stephen Sondheim and playwright George Furth.

"Merrily We Roll Along" has been a huge hit recently on Broadway, winning Tony Awards for Best Musical Revival as well as Best Actors for Jonathan Groff and Daniel Radcliffe," says Artistic Director Frank Minano. "I am thrilled to direct this Sondheim masterpiece. The cast features seasoned performers who have delighted local audiences at Candlelight Pavilion and Southern California for years."

"Merrily We Roll Along" is a compelling and poignant musical that follows the turbulent career of Franklin Shepard, a talented composer who abandons his friends and songwriting career to become a Hollywood producer. Told in reverse chronological order, the story begins at the height of his fame and traces back to his idealistic beginnings, exploring themes of friendship, ambition, and the cost of success.

The Inland Valley Repertory Theatre's production features a talented cast of local actors, including Allen Everman as Franklin Shepard, Bobby Collins as Charley Kringas, and Kirklyn Robinson as Mary Flynn. The cast also includes Amanda Colclough, Amanda Valdes, Patrick McMahon, Emily Martin and Amanda Greig, Alfonso Garcia, Nikki Elena Spies, Christopher Nevarez, Juliana Baioni, Lucas Longoria, Jacob Miller, and David Diamsay. The performances promise to deliver the nuanced and compelling portrayals that this complex musical demands. The musical features on stage musicians conducted by Ronda Rubio.

Tickets and Dates: Dates for "Merrily We Roll Along" are July 27 & 28 and August 3 and 4 (Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 2:00 p.m.) Tickets are $45-55 and can be purchased online at www.ivrt.org or by calling 909-859-4878. "Merrily We Roll Along" will be performed at the Morgan Auditorium (1950 3rd St.) at the University of La Verne.

