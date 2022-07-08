MADE IN AMERICA by Teruko Nakajima Extends at The Complex Through July

Teruko Nakajima's Award Winning World Premiere Solo-Show, MADE IN AMERICA received tremendous accolades at Hollywood Fringe Festival 2022, winning: The Best Solo Show, The Splash Award, Pick of the Fringe, Hollywood Fringe Festival Scholarship, was a Nominee for Best World Premiere, International Encore by Soho Playhouse and Soaring Solo Social Impact Award. MADE IN AMERICA is a STAGE RAW Top-Ten Pick.

Nakajima's MADE IN AMERICA is a shocking, raw autobiography about a brave first-generation American that chose to immigrate to the States from Japan by her own will for a reason, encounters many odd and dangerous situations, faces obstacles and learns how to survive in America. This show about humanity describes beautifully that the humane American system helped her and did everything for her to survive. MADE IN AMERICA brings awareness of Women, First-Generation Immigrants, Mental Health, Domestic Violence, Child Abuse, Sexual Abuse, Suicide and anyone who suffers and needs help.

The show will extend for nine (9) performances at The Dorie Theatre at the Complex (6476 Santa Monica Blvd., Los Angeles 90038). Performances are Friday, July 15, Saturday, July 16; Sunday, July 17; Friday, July 22; Saturday July 23; Sunday, July 24; Friday, July 29; Saturday, July 30 and Sunday, July 31, 2022. All Performances are at 8 p.m. $20 General Admission. Discounts / Pay What You Can $10 https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2184841®id=9&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.hollywoodfringe.org%2Fprojects%2F7419?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1

Teruko Nakajima

Teruko Nakajima is an actor, dancer, singer, writer, sculptor who was born in a family of artists in Tokyo, Japan. Her mother is a traditional Japanese dancer who gave Teruko the greatest influence. Early in her life, she dreamt of becoming a star and started taking dance, singing and piano lessons at the age of four. Throughout her childhood, Teruko performed in numerous school and community functions and captured audiences everywhere she went with her cuteness and unforgettable voice. Teruko means a shining girl. She recently adopted a baby doggie and now she is a proud single mother. She named her Titi, which means "Tiny Teruko".



Voice Career:

As the lead vocalist of her high school band, Teruko entered "The Japan Hot Wave", an event sponsored by Coca Cola and won 2nd place out of thousands of entries. She has then been performing in several local bands in Los Angeles, such as the Ken Tanaka Band as the lead vocalist for "Doko Demo World". With her unique voice, she also works as an announcer, narrator and voice over artist.

Dance Career:

At Aoyama Gakuin in Tokyo, Japan, Teruko was elected "All Star Cheerleader" by the Japan Cheerleading Association and later became a licensed cheerleading instructor.

Cheerleading taught her to support others and became her lifework. While studying abroad in Havana, Cuba, she fell in love with the Latin style, which motivated her to move to New York to further her studies with Salsa dancing. Teruko's dancing techniques grew at an exponential rate that she first appeared on the famous NBC TV Show "Apollo Amateur Night" with a solo Salsa performance. Shortly after that, Teruko was placed 3rd runner up performing a solo Latin Jazz choreography in the dance competition at "IMTA". She also appeared on the Univision TV show "Objetivo Fama" as a ChaCha choreographer for the contestants. Teruko continued to teach Salsa, ChaCha, Merengue, Rhumba and Samba at various dance studios all over New York including PMTS International, Sandra Cameron Dance Center and Broadway Dance Center (Assistant for Maria Torres). She is also a trained Burlesque dancer and performed on a new film "Free Byrd".

Acting Career:

In 2008, Teruko decided to embark on a new journey into the world of acting. She moved to Los Angeles to pursue this dream. Credits include: East West Players' "Voices from Okinawa", award winning web series "The Unemployment Of Danny London", a feature film of Sundance 2014 official selection "The Girl from Nagasaki", ABC TV show "Jimmy Kimmel Live!", MTV TV show "Awkward", CBS Primetime Situation Comedy "The Millers", Netflix Original "Lady Dynamite", "Monster Challenge", Funny Or Die "Teruko Time" and "Teruko's Movie Reviews". Now she is aiming to write more of her originals, SitComs and also RomComs so she can kiss a lot of handsome gentlemen (wink).

Sculptor Career:

Teruko has a huge passion for male butts, especially MLB players' butts and has been creating numerous butt sculptures. Now she is preparing for her first butt exhibition in the near future.

John Flynn (Director) is an actor/writer/director who currently lives in Los Angeles. His memoir Baked! Sex, Drugs, and Alternative Comedy was recently released by Pretty Great Publishing. In 2021 he won the LA Ovation Award for Best Book of a Musical for It! A Musical Parody. He's directed one person shows by Jenny Slate (Dead Millionaire), Jon Gabrus (Black Out Drunk), Donna Thomas (From Southern Belle to Mrs. Cartel), and Marla Black (Raised By Wolves). He's the co-host of the podcast Two Old Queens. He has won five Moth StorySLAMs and one GrandSLAM.