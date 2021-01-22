Los Angeles Performance Practice to Present ACTING STRANGER

Los Angeles Performance Practice presents ACTING STRANGER: Seattle: An Online Screening & Conversation. Co-Presented with ON THE BOARDS, January 26, 2021 at 6:00p PST.

How we will connect with each other again, in slow stages, from zoom to a future embrace with a stranger?

Join the creative team of ACTING STRANGER for an online screening of a selection of short videos captured in Seattle in September, along with a conversation about the work and process. Presented by Los Angeles Performance Practice, this conversation will include Andrew Schneider, Raelle Myrick Hodges, Bobby McElver, and Seattle-based artists Minna Lee and Fox Whitney.

ACTING STRANGER is a multi-layered work created to help us all collectively figure out how we will connect with each other again, in slow stages, from the drudgery of another video-conference call to a future full embrace with a complete stranger. Many short scenes are acted out between two total strangers. There are no hellos, goodbyes, directions, or second takes. The scenes are filmed in public at an agreed upon time. The scene ends, the strangers part ways. The documentation is edited into an evening length film to be shown at a later date.

For more information visit actingstranger.com.