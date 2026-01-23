Los Angeles Children’s Chorus Unveil s 40th Anniversary Season Highlights

🎭 NEW! Los Angeles Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Los Angeles & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Los Angeles Children's Chorus (LACC) has announced details for its 40th anniversary season, themed Looking Back, Looking Forward, with special performances and events taking place throughout 2026.

Founded in 1986 with 50 singers, the organization has grown into one of the world’s largest and most prominent children’s choirs, now serving more than 500 choristers ages 6–18 across Southern California.

The milestone season will include a debut at the Oregon Bach Festival, appearances with the Los Angeles Philharmonic and LA Opera, a benefit concert, public masterclasses, and the ensemble’s annual spring and winter concerts.

Susan Miller Kotses, Executive Director of LACC, said the anniversary recognizes the generations of singers, families, educators, and supporters who have shaped the organization since its founding. Artistic Director Fernando Malvar-Ruiz added that the celebration also highlights the contributions of LACC’s conductors, educators, and administrative staff.

LACC was formed in 1986 for a performance of Benjamin Britten’s War Requiem and has since earned international recognition, including a Grammy Award. The chorus currently operates seven choirs and two introductory programs, with more than 30 percent of choristers receiving scholarships. Malvar-Ruiz leads the Chamber Singers, Chorale, Concert Choir, and Combined Choirs; Associate Artistic Director Fred Meads directs the Preparatory and Intermediate Choirs and LACC@HOLA; and Eric Lifland conducts the Alumni Celebration Choir, Apprentice Choir, and Young Men’s Ensemble.

40TH ANNIVERSARY EVENT HIGHLIGHTS

BENEFIT CONCERT: EVERY CHILD SINGS

Sunday, February 22, 2026 at 7:00 p.m.

Zipper Hall

The anniversary season launches with a benefit concert featuring more than 200 singers from six LACC choirs, including the Alumni Celebration Choir and LACC@HOLA. Proceeds support LACC’s music education and scholarship programs. Tickets are $90, with sponsor and livestream options available.

MASTERCLASSES WITH ANTHONY TRECEK-KING

March 18–19, 2026

Pasadena Presbyterian Church

LACC will host public masterclasses led by renowned conductor and pedagogue Anthony Trecek-King. Sessions will feature multiple LACC ensembles and are open to music educators and the public at no cost.

LACC WITH LOS ANGELES PHILHARMONIC – SOUNDS ABOUT TOWN

Saturday, April 4, 2026 at 2:00 p.m.

Walt Disney Concert Hall

LACC will headline the Los Angeles Philharmonic’s Sounds About Town series, featuring performances by six LACC choirs and works by alumni composers.

SPRING CONCERT

Sundays, May 10 and May 17, 2026 at 7:00 p.m.

Pasadena Presbyterian Church

LACC’s annual Spring Concert will showcase approximately 400 choristers from six ensembles.

LA OPERA: THE MAGIC FLUTE

May 30 – June 21, 2026

Dorothy Chandler Pavilion

Selected LACC choristers will appear in LA Opera’s production of The Magic Flute, conducted by James Conlon, continuing a long-standing partnership between the two organizations.

WEST COAST TOUR & OREGON BACH FESTIVAL DEBUT

July 2026

The anniversary season continues with a West Coast tour featuring approximately 90 choristers, including LACC’s debut at the Oregon Bach Festival in Eugene, Oregon, with additional stops in Vancouver, Seattle, Portland, and San Francisco.

WINTER CONCERT

December 2026

Pasadena

The season concludes with LACC’s annual Winter Concert, featuring holiday and seasonal repertoire performed by six ensembles.