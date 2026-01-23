Los Angeles Children’s Chorus Unveil s 40th Anniversary Season Highlights

The Grammy Award–winning youth chorus will mark four decades with concerts, tours, and major collaborations.
Los Angeles Children's Chorus (LACC) has announced details for its 40th anniversary season, themed Looking Back, Looking Forward, with special performances and events taking place throughout 2026.
Founded in 1986 with 50 singers, the organization has grown into one of the world’s largest and most prominent children’s choirs, now serving more than 500 choristers ages 6–18 across Southern California.
The milestone season will include a debut at the Oregon Bach Festival, appearances with the Los Angeles Philharmonic and LA Opera, a benefit concert, public masterclasses, and the ensemble’s annual spring and winter concerts.
Susan Miller Kotses, Executive Director of LACC, said the anniversary recognizes the generations of singers, families, educators, and supporters who have shaped the organization since its founding. Artistic Director Fernando Malvar-Ruiz added that the celebration also highlights the contributions of LACC’s conductors, educators, and administrative staff.
LACC was formed in 1986 for a performance of Benjamin Britten’s War Requiem and has since earned international recognition, including a Grammy Award. The chorus currently operates seven choirs and two introductory programs, with more than 30 percent of choristers receiving scholarships. Malvar-Ruiz leads the Chamber Singers, Chorale, Concert Choir, and Combined Choirs; Associate Artistic Director Fred Meads directs the Preparatory and Intermediate Choirs and LACC@HOLA; and Eric Lifland conducts the Alumni Celebration Choir, Apprentice Choir, and Young Men’s Ensemble.
Sunday, February 22, 2026 at 7:00 p.m.
Zipper Hall
The anniversary season launches with a benefit concert featuring more than 200 singers from six LACC choirs, including the Alumni Celebration Choir and LACC@HOLA. Proceeds support LACC’s music education and scholarship programs. Tickets are $90, with sponsor and livestream options available.
March 18–19, 2026
Pasadena Presbyterian Church
LACC will host public masterclasses led by renowned conductor and pedagogue Anthony Trecek-King. Sessions will feature multiple LACC ensembles and are open to music educators and the public at no cost.
Saturday, April 4, 2026 at 2:00 p.m.
Walt Disney Concert Hall
LACC will headline the Los Angeles Philharmonic’s Sounds About Town series, featuring performances by six LACC choirs and works by alumni composers.
Sundays, May 10 and May 17, 2026 at 7:00 p.m.
Pasadena Presbyterian Church
LACC’s annual Spring Concert will showcase approximately 400 choristers from six ensembles.
May 30 – June 21, 2026
Dorothy Chandler Pavilion
Selected LACC choristers will appear in LA Opera’s production of The Magic Flute, conducted by James Conlon, continuing a long-standing partnership between the two organizations.
July 2026
The anniversary season continues with a West Coast tour featuring approximately 90 choristers, including LACC’s debut at the Oregon Bach Festival in Eugene, Oregon, with additional stops in Vancouver, Seattle, Portland, and San Francisco.
December 2026
Pasadena
The season concludes with LACC’s annual Winter Concert, featuring holiday and seasonal repertoire performed by six ensembles.
Videos