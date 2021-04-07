Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra Presents Virtual 2021 Gala MEET THE MOMENT

Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra throws open its virtual doors to the entire community, inviting the public to stream at no cost its digital 2021 gala, "Meet the Moment," which celebrates the Orchestra's virtuosic musicians, on Sunday, April 18, 2021, at 6 pm (PT).

Filmed at iconic locations across Los Angeles, the gala includes dazzling performances and poignant reflections by Music Director Jaime Martín and the Orchestra's artists and honors LACO's long-time supporters and friends from Capital Group. Donations are accepted and proceeds from the virtual party supports LACO's musicians. They also help ensure the future of LACO's education programs, including Meet the Music.

Martín and LACO Executive Director Ben Cadwallader host the gala, which is co-chaired by Jennifer Diener and Anne-Marie Spataru. It will be broadcast at laco.org/gala and LACO's YouTube channel.

"LACO's home stage is all of Los Angeles since the Orchestra typically performs in venues across the southland, and that's reflected in 'Meet the Moment,'" say Diener and Spataru. "We are delighted to welcome virtual audience members from L.A. and around the globe to celebrate LACO's astonishing artistry."

Cadwallader adds, "This gala has two main goals: celebrating and supporting the musicians in our Orchestra, and ensuring the future of LACO's vital education programs. We also honor the trailblazing philanthropy of Capital Group. Over the last two decades, Capital Group executives have been generous LACO board members and donors, and we are grateful for their sustained support."

Gala highlights include a special broadcast of selections from LACO's 2019 performance of Ravel's Le Tombeau de Couperin and the finale of Prokofiev's beloved "Classical Symphony," plus an array of compelling musical performances from LACO's 2020 SummerFest and the 2020/21 season of Close Quarters.

Additionally, the celebration includes a virtual auction, open to the public. Registered bidders will enjoy an array of glittering silent auction items that include a five-day stay in Reykjavik, Iceland (redeemable within two years) and a stay at the InterContinental Los Angeles in downtown LA, as well as specially curated collectors-edition items from Marvel, accessories from Armani, a photograph of Kobe Bryant by former LA Lakers' photographer Atiba Jefferson, and more. The auction opens on April 14 and closes after the celebration on April 18.

Support for "Meet the Moment" comes from The Lloyd E. Rigler-Lawrence E. Deutsch Foundation and Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger. To support LACO, its stellar artists and digital programming, please visit LACO.org/donate or call (213) 622-7001, EXT. 4.