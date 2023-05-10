Los Angeles Ballet's 17th Season Continues With LADY OF THE CAMELLIAS

Los Angeles Ballet's 17th Season Continues With LADY OF THE CAMELLIAS

Los Angeles Ballet presents the Los Angeles premiere of Val Caniparoli's elegant ballet adaptation of Alexandre Dumas' classic novel La Dame aux Camélias, the inspiration for Verdi's iconic opera, La Traviata, and the classic Hollywood films Moulin Rouge! starring Nicole Kidman, and Camille starring Greta Garbo.

Caniparoli has said that inspiration came to him from the Garbo film, and he based the ballet on her moving performance.

Danced to Frédéric Chopin's romantic score, Lady of the Camellias is a story of love, sacrifice and longing. Armand falls passionately in love with Marguerite, a celebrated French courtesan of 19th century high-society Paris. Only for a fleeting moment do the lovers live their dream of love in the French countryside before fate completes their story.


In addition to presenting bold new works and staging existing works by many of today's most innovative dance-makers, Los Angeles Ballet is also committed to presenting classic story ballets.

Tickets available online at losangelesballet.org/lady-of-the-camellias or by calling the Los Angeles Ballet Box Office at (310) 998-7782, Monday - Friday, 12:00pm-5:00pm.

Ticket prices range from $44 to $137 with discounts available for Students, Seniors, Military and Children.

Some tickets may be available at the theater on the day of performances. Call (310) 998-7782 for updates.




