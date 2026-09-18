Los Angeles Ballet Sets 2026-27 Season Featuring COPPÉLIA, THE NUTCRACKER and More

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Los Angeles Ballet has announced its 2026-27 season, its largest programmatic season to date with 10 works planned across engagements throughout Los Angeles.

The season includes a special engagement with the Los Angeles Philharmonic at the Hollywood Bowl, a triple bill celebrating American choreographers at BroadStage, 17 performances of The Nutcracker, a mixed repertory program at The Wallis and the Los Angeles Ballet company premiere of Coppélia.

Los Angeles Ballet at the Bowl

Los Angeles Ballet will make its Hollywood Bowl debut with the Los Angeles Philharmonic on September 8, 2026. Artistic Director Melissa Barak will choreograph a new ballet set to Gabriela Ortiz's Kauyumari. The program will also feature George Balanchine's choreography from Who Cares?, set to music by George Gershwin.

Carlos Miguel Prieto will conduct a program that also includes Silvestre Revueltas' Janitzio, Aaron Copland's Four Dance Episodes from Rodeo and José Pablo Moncayo's Huapango.

American Icons

American Icons will play BroadStage September 24-26. The triple bill will feature Jerome Robbins' The Cage, Paul Taylor's Dilly Dilly and an encore of Barak's Wavelength, created in collaboration with ETRO and featuring a score by David Lawrence.

Robbins' The Cage is set to Igor Stravinsky's Concerto in D for String Orchestra, while Dilly Dilly features a medley of folk songs associated with Burl Ives.

The Nutcracker

Los Angeles Ballet's annual production of The Nutcracker will return for 17 performances, playing Royce Hall at UCLA December 11-13 and Dolby Theatre December 18-27. The production features choreography by Thordal Christensen and Colleen Neary set to Tchaikovsky's score.

The production incorporates Southern California imagery including a Spanish-style Hancock Park home, California poppies, the forests of Big Bear, Venice Beach archways and the Pacific Ocean. Dolby Theatre performances will feature the Los Angeles Ballet Orchestra conducted by Gavriel Heine.

A sensory-friendly performance will be presented December 26 at 2 p.m. at Dolby Theatre in partnership with the Autism Society Los Angeles Chapter.

Nutcracker Tea

The company's annual Nutcracker Tea fundraiser will return to the Waldorf Astoria Beverly Hills November 21 and 22.

The event will include high tea, a Nutcracker-themed craft, interactive photo opportunities and an excerpted ballet performance featuring characters from the production. Proceeds support Los Angeles Ballet initiatives including its outreach and education programs.

Movers and Shakers

Los Angeles Ballet will return to The Wallis February 4-6, 2027 with Movers and Shakers, a mixed repertory program featuring works by Christopher Wheeldon, Ma Cong and Maté Szentes.

The program will include Wheeldon's Polyphonia, set to music by György Ligeti, and Cong's Carry Me Anew, featuring music by Nils Frahm. A world premiere choreographed by Szentes will complete the program.

Coppélia

The season will conclude with the Los Angeles Ballet company premiere of Coppélia, playing Dolby Theatre June 10-13, 2027. The classical ballet, featuring choreography by Arthur Saint-Léon and music by Léo Delibes, follows Swanilda as she investigates Dr. Coppélius and his lifelike doll.

All performances of Coppélia will feature the Los Angeles Ballet Orchestra conducted by Gavriel Heine.

Season subscriptions range from $69 to $346. Standard tickets range from $38 to $157, while performances featuring a live orchestra range from $45 to $165. Discounts are available for students, children, seniors, educators, first responders, veterans and active-duty military members.

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