LA Phil to Bring $10 EBT Ticket Program to HOLLYWOOD BOWL

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The LA Phil announced the expansion of its accessibility program, which debuted to notable success at The Ford during its 2026 season, to the Hollywood Bowl. Beginning with the 2027 season, $10 tickets will be offered to LA County residents with active Medi-Cal or EBT cards.

For each Hollywood Bowl performance in 2027 presented by the LA Phil, at least 100 tickets will be made available to Medi-Cal and EBT card holders for $10 each. Tickets will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis. Detailed instructions on how to request these tickets will be announced closer to the 2027 season.

Kim Noltemy, LA Phil President & CEO, said, 'Live music belongs to everyone. Expanding access to the arts is at the heart of our mission, and throughout the year we work to ensure that our concerts and programs are open and welcoming to all Angelenos. We are proud to partner with the County of Los Angeles Department of Parks & Recreation to help make the Hollywood Bowl even more accessible and inclusive to our community.'

LA Phil Board Chair Jason Subotky said, 'Access is about more than just attending a performance. It is about creating opportunities for people to see themselves as part of our cultural community. By extending this innovative program to the Hollywood Bowl, we are welcoming thousands more Angelenos to experience the joy of live music and helping build the next generation of audiences, artists, and arts supporters across Los Angeles.'

Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger, whose district includes the Hollywood Bowl, said, 'The Hollywood Bowl is one of Los Angeles County's most cherished public assets, and every resident should have the opportunity to experience the joy, inspiration, and sense of community that it offers. I am proud to see the LA Phil continue its longstanding tradition of leadership by expanding this innovative ticket access program to the Hollywood Bowl. For more than a century, the LA Phil has been a trailblazer in the arts, continually finding new ways to serve and engage our communities. This initiative reflects that same spirit of innovation and partnership, ensuring that families across Los Angeles County can enjoy affordable world-class performances regardless of financial circumstances. Together with the Los Angeles County Department of Parks and Recreation, we are opening the doors of this iconic venue to even more residents and reaffirming that the arts belong to everyone.'

'LA County Parks is proud to deepen our partnership with the LA Phil to make world-class performing arts experiences more accessible to communities across Los Angeles County,' said Norma E. García-González, Director of the Los Angeles County Department of Parks and Recreation. 'By offering $10 Hollywood Bowl tickets to LA County residents with active Medi-Cal or EBT cards, we are breaking down cost barriers and opening the door for thousands of families to experience live music at one of our County's most iconic parks and outdoor music venues. This initiative builds on an unprecedented commitment to access, including the Hollywood Bowl Access Program for teens and seniors, the expansion of $1 tickets to 50,000 seats, targeted partnerships with school districts serving Title I schools, and extensive outreach and engagement with more than 120 community-based organizations.'

The expanded program is the latest addition to the LA Phil's growing ticket access commitment to ensure the Hollywood Bowl is more accessible and welcoming to all new audiences. Each year, the organization makes more than 50,000 tickets available for just $1 and distributes tens of thousands of complimentary tickets to community and neighborhood groups across Los Angeles. This includes 2,000 tickets with transportation and a meal provided to seniors and at-risk youth in partnership with the LA County Department of Parks and Recreation.

About the LA Phil

The LA Phil offers live performances, media initiatives, and learning programs that inspire and strengthen communities in Los Angeles and beyond. The Los Angeles Philharmonic orchestra is the foundation of the LA Phil's offerings, which also include a multi-genre, multidisciplinary presenting program and such youth development programs as YOLA (Youth Orchestra Los Angeles). Performances are offered across four historic venues—Walt Disney Concert Hall, the Hollywood Bowl, The Ford, and the Beckmen YOLA Center—as well as through a variety of media platforms.

About the Hollywood Bowl

One of the largest outdoor amphitheaters in the world, the Hollywood Bowl seats nearly 18,000 and has been the summer home of the Los Angeles Philharmonic since its official opening in 1922. As a public park owned by the County of Los Angeles Department of Parks and Recreation and operated in partnership with the LA Phil, the Hollywood Bowl welcomes visitors from around the world and hosts the finest artists across all genres of music. For over a century, the Hollywood Bowl has offered some of the best entertainment value in Los Angeles—with many classical and jazz performances still offering $1 seats at the top of the venue. In April 2026, it was named Outdoor Concert Venue of the Year at the 37th Annual Pollstar Awards, marking the 18th time it has received this honor. For millions of Southern California music lovers, the Hollywood Bowl remains synonymous with summer. hollywoodbowl.com

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