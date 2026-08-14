A CONCERT FOR VENEZUELA to Stream Live on YouTube From Hollywood Bowl

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On August 23, Gustavo Dudamel's highly anticipated finale concert with the Los Angeles Philharmonic will stream exclusively on YouTube, allowing fans around the globe to experience this special event and global fundraise for the earthquake victims in Venezuela, supporting the United Nations Development Programme and the Development Bank of Latin America and the Caribbean (CAF).

Tune in on YouTube to see "A Concert for Venezuela" at the Hollywood Bowl celebrating the country's rich artistic heritage, highlighting pieces by Venezuelan composers alongside special guest performances by Beck, GIVĒON, Carlos Vives, Natalia Lafourcade and more.

As you watch the performances, you'll be able to make a difference directly from your screen. A donate button will be available on the livestream, with proceeds going to the United Nations Development Program to aid in their earthquake relief efforts in Venezuela.

ABOUT THE HOLLYWOOD BOWL:

One of the largest outdoor amphitheaters in the world, the Hollywood Bowl seats nearly 18,000 and has been the summer home of the Los Angeles Philharmonic since its official opening in 1922. As a public park owned by the County of Los Angeles Department of Parks and Recreation and operated in partnership with the LA Phil , the Hollywood Bowl welcomes visitors from around the world and hosts the finest artists across all genres of music. For over a century, the Hollywood Bowl has offered some of the best entertainment value in Los Angeles—with many classical and jazz performances still offering $1 seats at the top of the venue. In April 2026, it was named Outdoor Concert Venue of the Year at the 37th Annual Pollstar Awards, marking the 18th time it has received this honor. For millions of Southern California music lovers, the Hollywood Bowl remains synonymous with summer. hollywoodbowl.com

ABOUT THE LA PHIL:

Under the leadership of Music & Artistic Director Gustavo Dudamel (through August 2026), the LA Phil offers live performances, media initiatives and learning programs that inspire and strengthen communities in Los Angeles and beyond. The Los Angeles Philharmonic orchestra is the foundation of the LA Phil's offerings, which also include a multi-genre, multidisciplinary presenting program and such youth development programs as YOLA (Youth Orchestra Los Angeles). Performances are offered on four historic venues—Walt Disney Concert Hall, the Hollywood Bowl, The Ford, and Beckmen YOLA Center—as well as through a variety of media platforms. In all its endeavors, the LA Phil seeks to enrich the lives of individuals and communities through musical, artistic and learning experiences that resonate in our world today.

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