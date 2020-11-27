Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Los Angeles Ballet Presents 'Clara's Nutcracker Tea Party'

The event takes place on December 20th, 2020 at 11:00am.

In lieu of an in-person performance of The Nutcracker, Los Angeles Ballet will present 'Clara's Nutcracker Tea Party'.

Clara invites you into her home as she hosts her Nutcracker Tea party with friends, Marie, Columbine, Nutcracker, and Snow! Gather with your family to enjoy an afternoon of interactive play with dancing, magic, music, crafts and Holiday fun for All Ages!

Featuring:

Clara's Party Box - Full of surprises to open during the Tea!

Tea Time & Ballet - Enjoy excerpts of performances from Los Angeles Ballet's The Nutcracker Snow, Columbine and Harlequin, Russian, and Marie and her Prince!

Dance with Clara - Join Clara as she dances by her beautiful Christmas Tree.

Proceeds from this event will support Los Angeles Ballet during this challenging time.

Learn more at https://losangelesballet.org/event-nutcracker-tea-2020.



