Los Altos Stage Company to Present ELF, THE MUSICAL This Holiday Season

Just in time for the holidays, Los Altos Stage Company presents Elf, The Musical, the second production of its 2023-2024 (29th) Season of plays and musicals, continuing its tradition of presenting bold, entertaining, and thought-provoking theatre.

With music by Matthew Sklar, lyrics by Chad Beguelin, and book Bob Martin and Thomas Meehan, Elf, The Musical will be directed by Bay Area favorite Sara K. Dean.

The production will run for 18 performances December 1-23, plus a Pay-What-You-Can Preview Night on Thursday, November 30.

Tickets are on sale now for $22.00-$45.00 at Click Here, or by calling the Box Office at 650-941-0551.

Los Altos Stage Company is committed to providing a safe theatre experience for all of our patrons and artists.

The movie became an instant cult classic, and the musical adaptation took Broadway by storm! Buddy discovers that he's not really an elf—the fact that he towers over the other elves in Santa's Workshop should have tipped him off—and travels to New York to find his real father. He finds and spreads love, helping others rediscover the joy of Christmas along the way.

All performances are at the Bus Barn Theater in Los Altos. Wednesday through Saturday performances are at 8:00 PM; Sunday performances at 3:00 PM. Saturday, December 23 will have performances at 3:00 PM and 8:00 PM.

Content Advisory: Most LASC Mainstage productions contain adult-themed material and are recommended for mature audiences. If you have any questions about this particular production, please call the box office for more information at 650-941-0551.