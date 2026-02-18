Long Beach Symphony to Perform SOUNDS OF LAUREL CANYON at Long Beach Arena

🎭 NEW! Los Angeles Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Los Angeles & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Long Beach Symphony brings the iconic sounds of 1960s and 1970s California to life in The Sounds of Laurel Canyon: 60s & 70s Rock Legends, a high-energy tribute to the music that defined an era — and continues to shape generations of artists and audiences. The concert takes place Saturday, March 21 at 7:30 PM at the Long Beach Arena (300 E. Ocean Blvd., Long Beach, CA 90802).

Travel back to the heart of the California rock scene as the Long Beach Symphony Orchestra presents this unforgettable music from legendary artists such as Buffalo Springfield, The Doors, Fleetwood Mac, The Mamas & The Papas, Joni Mitchell, Carole King, Crosby, Stills & Nash, Jackson Browne, Eagles, and James Taylor — music that helped define the Laurel Canyon sound and continues to inspire artists today. Hits that resonate with fans will include California Dreamin', Take It to the Limit, Mr. Tambourine Man, I Feel the Earth Move, Dreams, Light My Fire, Down to You, You've Got a Friend… and so much more.

Under the baton of Martin Herman, Conductor, this vibrant Pops performance features acclaimed vocalists Sarah Darling, Rick Brantley, and Jesse Nager bringing a dynamic mix of rock, folk, and singer-songwriter classics to the stage.

This special event invites audiences to experience more than just a concert — with doors opening at 6:00 PM for indoor picnicking and socializing, attendees are encouraged to bring picnic baskets, libations, and dancing shoes. Two dance floors surround the stage, and dancing throughout the evening is warmly welcomed, creating a festive atmosphere that celebrates the spirit and freedom of the era.

“Laurel Canyon was more than a place — it was a creative movement that transformed American music,” said Kelly Ruggirello, President of Long Beach Symphony. “When you experience it live, surrounded by friends, dancing, and the energy of the orchestra, it becomes something even more powerful. It's nostalgia and celebration all in one unforgettable night.”