Long Beach Playhouse Holiday Fundraiser Goes Virtual

Proving that a pandemic will not interfere with holiday cheer for a good cause, the Long Beach Playhouse, Held2gether and WomenShelter Long Beach (WSLB) have joined forces to put on a virtual show to raise spirits and money for these three organizations.

The night of merriment includes improv by the award-winning troupe, Held2gether, along with music and performances by actors from the Long Beach Playhouse and an important message from WSLB.

The improv and musical performances will be intertwined with videos and a raffle. It will be delivered live on YouTube. One hundred percent of the proceeds will be split between Held2gether, WSLB and the Playhouse.

Ticket buyers can purchase $5 general admission or choose to be Superstars ($15), Merry Elves ($25) or Santas ($50). Purchase tickets at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/miracle-a-comedy-musical-fundraiser-tickets-128306517247.

Ticket buyers will be sent a special link that will open the virtual door to an evening of fun beginning at 7pm. The show will be available to ticket buyers after it is streamed live, for the following week.

While the pandemic hasn't dimmed our belief in miracles, it has dealt blows to the finances of these community organizations. Your support and donations are deeply appreciated. We also hope you will share information about this event with your friends and families. The more the merrier!

This night of comedy and music is sure to be fun and the organizations are counting on the community to show up - virtually - to lend a hand.

More Information can be found at www.lbplayhouse.org/show/miracle

Shows View More Los Angeles Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You