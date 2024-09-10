London Phil Launches Classical Nights at The Soraya

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Classical Nights at The Soraya will return this fall with a fascinating array of four different performances that explore a boundless collection of music. London Philharmonic Orchestra (LPO) will launch classical events at The Soraya on Thursday, October 10 with the U. S. premiere of Cuban American composer Tania León’s “Raíces” (“Origins”). With Maestro Edward Gardner on the podium, the evening will also introduce The Soraya audience to noted American violinist RandallGoosby, performing works by Samuel Barber, and Tchaikovsky’s “Symphony No. 4 in F minor, Op. 36.”

“Every season at The Soraya, we welcome a roster of new and returning global artists to our stage, such as the long overdue debut of pianist Emanuel Ax,” said Thor Steingraber, Executive and Artistic Director of The Soraya.

“In the 2024-25 Season we also shine a bright light on American composers, choreographers, and performing artists. Appearing throughout the season are the fresh faces of a new generation of American artists, such as Randall Goosby performing with the London Philharmonic in their return to The Soraya. We’ll close out our Classical Night series with the return of the Colburn Orchestra under the baton of the extraordinary conductor Stéphane Denève as they perform as part of our new LA Seen Festival which is dedicated to the performing arts in Los Angeles.”

