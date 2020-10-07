Live Theatre Experience QuaranSCREAM LIVE Blends Performances, Video Segments and Audience Participation

“QuaranSCREAM Live” runs October 17, 24 and 30.

For the first time ever, an all-new online theatre experience will merge live performances and produced video segments to engage viewers in the transformative adaptation of the classic slasher film Scream set during quarantine. This initial experiment in "Post-COVID Theatre" is a first-of-its-kind remote production as "QuaranSCREAM Live" blends the best of all entertainment mediums for audiences to enjoy the thrill of live theatre from the comfort and safety of their homes while also being a part of this terrifying story.

Tickets are on sale now for the online performances of "QuaranSCREAM Live" on Saturday, October 17; Saturday, October 24 and Friday, October 30 at 7pm PST / 10pm EST.

"QuaranSCREAM Live" reimagines the classic comedy-horror in 2020 and life in quarantine when during the pandemic, a masked killer begins terrorizing a small town. Using social media and video chats, a group of friends try to stay alive by following the "rules" of horror films but the deadly stalker always seems to be one click ahead of them.

Viewers will have the opportunity to drive the story and navigate the rules themselves as they determine whether these friends survive the night.

"QuaranSCREAM Live" is produced and directed by Nate Weber and Allison Fox through their new joint venture, 88Twenty Group. Starring in the live comedy-horror are Zach Villa ("American Horror Story: 1984"), Riley Costello ("Hairspray Live!," Wicked) and Alisha Soper ("Feud: Bette and Joan"). For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit: http://quaranscream.com/.

88Twenty Group strives to develop engaging content for COVID-Safe Theatre and Entertainment, merging great stories and technology to create an immersive experience for audiences everywhere. "QuaranSCREAM Live" is the first of many offerings, with an all-new experience for the entire family coming this holiday season.

