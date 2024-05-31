Listen: TARA TREMENDOUS Season 5 Episode Premiere Out Now

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Wonkybot Entertainment has just dropped the first episode of the highly anticipated fifth season of its award-winning flagship audio drama, Tara Tremendous. After a lengthy wait between seasons, Tremendous fans will finally learn the fates of Tara Tremendous and the crew of an alien starship that crashed into the Power University campus in the sensational season four finale. The episode is now playing on Wonkybot.com and all major podcast platforms.

Listen below!

The episode, titled "Impact", is written and directed by series creator Stewart St John and picks up moments after the dramatic cliff-hanging ending which left listeners wondering 'Who Survived the Starship Crash?'. Wonkybot has been teasing the upcoming season for several months, releasing a marketing campaign built around the cliff-hanger, and even dropping a teaser trailer back in February.

"We're pumped to dive back into the world of Tara Tremendous and know the audience is excited to find out what happens next," said Todd Fisher, co-executive producer and co-founder of Wonkybot. "The new season continues to push the boundaries of immersive, cinematic audio world building and storytelling to brand new levels, giving fans even more of the thrills and excitement that Tara Tremendous is known for."

Season five celebrity guest include Deborah Kennedy from Australia's period drama A Place To Call Home reprising her roles as twin sisters Ms. Fernsby and Mrs. Biddelspach. Emmy-nominated Linda Gray from TV's Dallas will also return as Dr. Sabine Montgomery, head of the top secret intelligence agency known as Vortex, who makes a shocking revelation that will impact the life of Tara Callahan forever.

Wonkybot won't confirm the names of any returning series regulars voicing characters who were on board the starship in order to maintain secrecy around who survives the crash, but several new characters are being introduced in the season premiere, including talented UK actress Charlotte Cracknell as Aggie Cottlewood and prolific UK voice actor Ben Wake as General Marks. Steve King, the talented British voice actor who stars as Mr. Crutchley, the professor of Superhero History at Power U, will return to the role he originated several years ago, along with veteran voice actress Tanya Rich who plays Power U administration assistant Ms. Berrycloth.

Tara Tremendous is a coming-of-age story about teenager Tara Callahan, whose unique DNA allows her to tap into the powers of every meta-being in the universe. Her journey of self-discovery, genuine kindness, compassion and determination to embrace her destiny as the most powerful superhero on Earth, has captured the hearts of millions of fans around the world. The series exists in what St John calls his 'Tremendous Universe', comprised of different shows featuring characters and storylines co-existing in the same world, sometimes crossing over with each other, a la the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

In the fifth exciting season, audiences will not only learn who survived the starship crash and how the remaining characters cope with the aftermath of the loss, but Power U students and faculty will also contend with the rise of a formidable villain named Ajix Edavene (voiced by Australia's Terrence Crawford).

"Edavene is a phantom from a parallel dimension inhabiting the body of the Head of Education's Mrs. Biddelspach," explains St John. "He's come back to rule the school - and the world."

"It's going to be another season of non-stop thrill rides and cliff-hanging episodes," teased Michael Plahuta, co-executive producer. "Much of the season takes place on the Power U campus where a major battle erupts between Edavene's forces of evil against the students, and we can't wait for listeners to hear it all!"

St John is writing and directing the entire season, while he and Plahuta will continue to score episodes. Plahuta will also lead the show's cinematic sound design. Wonkybot's St John, Fisher and Plahuta are the executive producers.

Comments