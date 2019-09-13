Lila Downs Returns To Segerstrom Center

Segerstrom Center for the Arts welcome back multi-Grammy Award-winning Mexican-American singer Lila Downs for one night only on October 27 at 7:00 p.m. in the Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall. One of Mexico's greatest singers and cultural ambassadors, Downs brings her unique interpretation of traditional Mexican and Mesoamerican music, with Día de Muertos: AL CHILE. The program features a blend of ballet folklorico and mariachi as the singer is joined by Grandeza Mexicana Folk Ballet Company, the premiere folk ballet company in Los Angeles, and Mariachi Femenil Flores Mexicanas, the leading all-female mariachi group in the Southwest.



Single tickets start at $39 and are now available online at www.SCFTA.org, at the Box Office at 600 Town Center Drive in Costa Mesa or by calling (714) 556-2787. For inquiries about group ticket savings of 10 or more, please call the Group Services office at (714) 755-0236. Prior to the Costa Mesa engagement, Lila Downs' Día de Muertos: AL CHILE will play in Los Angeles at Ford Theatres: October 19 - 20, 2019. Tickets for Ford Theatres are available online at FordTheatres.org and by phone (323) 461-3673. Ford Theatres is located at 2580 Cahuenga Blvd. East, Hollywood, CA 90068.

Segerstrom Center for the Arts applauds its corporate partners including Kia Motors America, Official Automotive Partner; and United Airlines, Official Airline.





