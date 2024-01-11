Leyendas Del Mariachi Makes U.S. Debut At The Soraya

The Soraya's Hecho en Las Américas Series returns on Thursday, Jan. 25 for a spectacular one-night-only event — Leyendas del Mariachi. The all-new band brings together the most famous and distinguished mariachi of the past three decades and makes its United States debut for this event at The Soraya. Legendary members from Mariachi Vargas de Tecalitlán, Mariachi Los Camperos, Mariachi Cobre, and Mariachi América de Jesús Rodríguez de Hijar take The Soraya's Great Hall stage together as one for a performance that promises to be an inspiration for generations music lovers.



"When we began Hecho en Las Américas nine years ago, we did so in response to CSUN/Northridge's Chicana/o Studies Department,” said Thor Steingraber, The Soraya's Executive and Artistic Director. “Those folks knew there was a vibrant San Fernando Valley Latino/Hispanic community that was eager to experience the music and dance that is so much part of their culture. I am happy to say that now Hecho en Las Américas is woven into The Soraya's Signature Series and has grown to become a pillar of our annual performance programming.”



Norteña specialists, Los Tigres Del Norte, blew the doors off the theatre when it performed during the Valley Performing Arts Center's (VPAC) first season in 2012 (now called The Soraya). Soon after, Mariachi Vargas performed back-to-back concerts in 2013 and 2014 and proved that VPAC, now known as The Soraya, would become a home to Latin American artists and audiences in greater Los Angeles. Hecho en Las Américas was born. The series was named to be inclusive of all the communities and cultures in North, Central and South America—and the artists whose work inspires and carries on those traditions.