Levitt Pavilion Los Angeles Summer Concert Series 2025

This summer, Levitt Pavilion Los Angeles will celebrate its 18th season of free live music with ten evenings in MacArthur Park, one of LA's most culturally rich public spaces. With the Downtown skyline as a backdrop and a stage that captures the spirit of the city, Levitt LA invites Angelenos from all backgrounds to gather, dance, and connect under the stars.

Levitt LA has become a cherished summer tradition since its inception, providing world-class performances that are completely free, family-friendly, and deeply rooted in the community. This year's lineup features a wide range of genres and generations, with a special emphasis on showcasing local legends, emerging talent, and global sounds that reflect the diversity of Los Angeles and beyond.

Why MacArthur Park? MacArthur Park is more than just a venue; it represents the heart of Los Angeles, brimming with culture, community, and resilience.

The 2025 season launches Saturday, June 21 (6-10pm) with an amazing opening night a night of Cumbia with Vilma Díaz y La Sonora, Mariachi Arcoiris, Cumbiaton DJ crew and Classical Around Town co-presented by the Los Angeles County Museum of Art (LACMA) in collaboration with Councilmember Eunisses Hernandez's Boulevard Day from 12-6pm that will feature activities along Wilshire Blvd.in conjunction with a street closure.

The amazing lineup of local and International Artists continues throughout the summer, featuring acclaimed performers such as psychedelic rock group Dengue Fever, Gordon Goodwin's Big Phat Band celebrating 30 years, international renowned Mexican electro-rock Kinky, Los Abandoned, afro fusion sounds Wazumbians, indie soul by Eddie Chacon and the Hip-Hop Family Reunion with a youth breakdancing battle by No Easy Props and Medusa as the headliner.

Levitt LA has teamed up with local organizations and artists to present exhilarating evenings of uniquely curated Southern California music. Evoekore Media will showcase the L.A. ska heroes La Resistencia, while Ambiente Central celebrates its 2nd anniversary at Levitt LA. The season will conclude with an exceptional performance featuring punk-pop legends Redd Kross, with Juanita & Juan opening the show.

Levitt LA is honored to return to MacArthur Park for its 18th year of free, all ages concerts. We extend our gratitude to all the artists, partners, and behind-the-scenes contributors who help make live music accessible to thousands. This season promises to be a wonderful celebration of the creativity and diversity of our city and beyond, showcasing the healing and unifying power of music. Through our partnerships and programming, we seek to inspire a culture of bravery and belonging in challenging times" says Allegra Padilla, Executive Director.

Levitt LA concerts will be live-streamed and available after the season on YouTube and Facebook, increasing accessibility to high-quality concerts for everyone. For a complete calendar of the Levitt LA Summer Season 2025, please visit www.levittlosangeles.org.

