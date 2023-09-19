Lauren Elder to Compete in The Masters of Musical Whistling International Competition in Hollywood

Broadway star Lauren Elder (HAIR, Side Show) is set to participate in The Masters of Musical Whistling International Competition September 22-24th, at The Barnsdall Art Park Gallery Theater in Hollywood, CA. Elder won 1st Place Overall at the competition in 2017.

"Lauren's whistling was beautiful. She touched my heart and I think that's what music is all about," said two time World Champion Whistler, Geert Chatrou, who judged the competition in 2017. "Besides that, her stage appearance is astonishing. A true champion and ambassador for the art of whistling"

In this year's competition, Elder has entered the categories of Live Band Popular, Classical, and Allied Arts, where she will sing and whistle an original song, while accompanying herself on the ukulele. Elder will also perform in The International Concert of the Masters, as a past winner. Tickets for all events and more information is available at Click Here

Lauren's father, Lee Elder, taught her how to whistle when she was four years old, but she didn't whistle publicly until 2011, when she started playing live shows of her original music, which features her whistling.

Videos of Elder's past award winning performances are available here and here. Outside of the competition, you can see her whistle her original music this coming Monday, 9/25 at 7pm, at The Hotel Cafe in Hollywood. Tickets are available here.

This summer Elder starred in the world premiere off-Broadway musical, The Gospel According to Heather. Her self titled album of original music, which is available on all streaming platforms, and is also known for her appearances on STARZ's 'HEELS", HBO's "Boardwalk Empire," FX's "Louie," and NBC's "Law & Order: SVU" Learn more at laureneldermusic.com

Produced by World Champion Whistler, Carole Anne Kaufman, The Masters of Musical Whistling is an international festival, competition, and concert, dedicated to celebrate, promote, and revive the ancient art of musical whistling that has existed since the dawn of humanity. The Masters of Musical Whistling showcases the best whistlers in the world as instrumentalists of professional caliber. International performers, competitors and enthusiasts come from around the world to celebrate and enjoy musical whistling at the MMW. Learn more at Click Here.