Lauren Elder to Compete in The Masters of Musical Whistling International Competition in Hollywood

The Barnsdall Art Park Gallery Theater, September 22-24th.

By: Sep. 19, 2023

POPULAR

Judy McLane Joins COMPANY Tour as Joanne; Full Cast Announced Photo 1 Judy McLane Joins COMPANY Tour as Joanne; Full Cast Announced
New Cast Set For National Tour of JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR Photo 2 New Cast Set For National Tour of JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
Shop New and Popular Broadway Merch in Our Theatre Shop! Photo 3 Shop New and Popular Broadway Merch in Our Theatre Shop!
Shop MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG On Broadway Merch in Our Theatre Shop! Photo 4 Shop MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Merch in Our Theatre Shop!

Lauren Elder to Compete in The Masters of Musical Whistling International Competition in Hollywood

Broadway star Lauren Elder (HAIR, Side Show) is set to participate in The Masters of Musical Whistling International Competition September 22-24th, at The Barnsdall Art Park Gallery Theater in Hollywood, CA. Elder won 1st Place Overall at the competition in 2017.

"Lauren's whistling was beautiful. She touched my heart and I think that's what music is all about," said two time World Champion Whistler, Geert Chatrou, who judged the competition in 2017. "Besides that, her stage appearance is astonishing. A true champion and ambassador for the art of whistling"

In this year's competition, Elder has entered the categories of Live Band Popular, Classical, and Allied Arts, where she will sing and whistle an original song, while accompanying herself on the ukulele. Elder will also perform in The International Concert of the Masters, as a past winner. Tickets for all events and more information is available at Click Here

Lauren's father, Lee Elder, taught her how to whistle when she was four years old, but she didn't whistle publicly until 2011, when she started playing live shows of her original music, which features her whistling.

Videos of Elder's past award winning performances are available here and here. Outside of the competition, you can see her whistle her original music this coming Monday, 9/25 at 7pm, at The Hotel Cafe in Hollywood. Tickets are available here.

This summer Elder starred in the world premiere off-Broadway musical, The Gospel According to Heather. Her self titled album of original music, which is available on all streaming platforms, and is also known for her appearances on STARZ's 'HEELS", HBO's "Boardwalk Empire," FX's "Louie," and NBC's "Law & Order: SVU" Learn more at laureneldermusic.com

Produced by World Champion Whistler, Carole Anne Kaufman, The Masters of Musical Whistling is an international festival, competition, and concert, dedicated to celebrate, promote, and revive the ancient art of musical whistling that has existed since the dawn of humanity. The Masters of Musical Whistling showcases the best whistlers in the world as instrumentalists of professional caliber. International performers, competitors and enthusiasts come from around the world to celebrate and enjoy musical whistling at the MMW. Learn more at Click Here.



SPONSORED BY NORTH COAST REP








RELATED STORIES - Los Angeles

1
Central Works 2023 Season Concludes With THE ENGINE OF OUR DISRUPTION Photo
Central Works 2023 Season Concludes With THE ENGINE OF OUR DISRUPTION

Central Works 2023 Season concludes with the comedy THE ENGINE OF OUR DISRUPTION, written by the award-winning playwright in residence Patricia Milton. Learn more about the production and how to get tickets here!

2
THE SOUND OF MUSIC Comes to Musical Theatre West in October Photo
THE SOUND OF MUSIC Comes to Musical Theatre West in October

Musical Theatre West will bring this breathtaking story to its stage with its production of The Sound of Music. Learn more about the production and how to get tickets here!

3
CERTAIN DEATH AND OTHER CONSIDERATIONS Comes to The Echo Theater Company This Month Photo
CERTAIN DEATH AND OTHER CONSIDERATIONS Comes to The Echo Theater Company This Month

Nine Twenty Collective in association with The Echo Theater Company presents the U.S. premiere of Certain Death and Other Considerations by Eliza Frakes. Learn more about the show and how to get tickets here!

4
El Capitan Theatre Will Host Special Engagements of THE LION KING and MOANA Celebrating Th Photo
El Capitan Theatre Will Host Special Engagements of THE LION KING and MOANA Celebrating The Walt Disney Company's 100th Anniversary

Continuing the celebration of Disney’s 100th anniversary with special engagements of eight classic films, the seventh and eighth features in the celebration are Disney’s The Lion King and Disney’s Moana. Learn more about how to get tickets for the screenings here!

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Go Inside the Rehearsal Room of EVERY BRILLIANT THING at The Geffen Playhouse Video
Go Inside the Rehearsal Room of EVERY BRILLIANT THING at The Geffen Playhouse
Deborah Cox Unveils Her THE WIZ Costume Sketch Video
Deborah Cox Unveils Her THE WIZ Costume Sketch
Richard Thomas Is Bringing TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD to a City Near You Video
Richard Thomas Is Bringing TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD to a City Near You
View all Videos

Los Angeles SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Pride & Prejudice
Royal Stage Theatre (9/08-9/24)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Miho Hazama and M Unit
Samueli Theater at Segerstrom Center for the Arts (10/28-10/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# A Midsummer Night's Dream
A Noise Within (10/08-11/12)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Holiday GEM
One More Productions at The GEM Theater (11/24-12/17)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Horizons of Time
Will Geer's Theatricum Botanicum (9/22-9/22)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Zainab Johnson
Wallis Anneberg Center for the Performing Arts (10/21-10/21)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Freud On Cocaine
Whitefire Theatre (9/08-11/04)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Big Hair: A Rad and Wild Love Affair
Lyric Hyperion (12/02-12/02)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# BISEXUAL SADNESS
The Road Theatre (9/23-11/05)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Ortiz and Piazzolla with Dudamel
Walt Disney Concert Hall (11/16-11/19)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You