Latino Theater Company Streams 'Sneak Peek' Reading of THE LAST ANGRY BROWN HAT

Tune in to The Last Angry Brown Hat - A "sneak-peek" reading by the Latino Theater Company of Alfredo Ramos's play in which four former members of the Brown Berets, a 1960s militant Chicano civil rights organization, reunite after the funeral of a pal. Together, they confront the dichotomy between their youthful anger and radicalism, and their current, more conformist lives filled with adult responsibilities. Originally announced for LTC's 2020 on-stage season at the Los Angeles Theatre Center, the fully staged production has been postponed until 2021. The reading on Friday, Sept. 4 will be preceded by a live, online conversation with the artists on Thursday, Sept. 3; the reading and the conversation will each will remain available on demand for 10 days.

DETAILS:



WHO:

• Written by Alfredo Ramos

• Directed by José Luis Valenzuela

• Starring Robert Beltran, Mike Gomez, Sal Lopez, Geoffrey Rivas

• Presented by The Latino Theater Company



WHEN:

• ON DEMAND: reading of The Last Angry Brown Hat on Friday, Sept. 4 at 7 p.m. PT / 10 p.m. ET thru Sunday, Sept. 13 at 11:59 p.m. PT.

• ON DEMAND: An online conversation with the artists will precede the reading on Thursday, Sept. 3 at 7 p.m. PT / 10 p.m. ET, and remain available on demand for 10 days.



HOW:

Streaming at www.thelatc.org/



TICKET PRICE:

FREE

