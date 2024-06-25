Skylar Astin, Patrick Wilson & More to Lead DO YOU HEAR THE PEOPLE SING at the Hollywood Bowl

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



It has been fifty years since Boublil and Schönberg first met and began a collaboration that would change the course of musical theatre history with their musicals Les Misérables and Miss Saigon.



Do You Hear The People Sing? is the definitive celebration of the work of Boublil & Schönberg and includes not only hits from Les Misérables and Miss Saigon but also Martin Guerre, The Pirate Queen and their very first musical together, La Révolution Française.



The Hollywood Bowl will pay tribute with beloved songs from across the legendary duo’s catalogue, including “Master of the House,” “I Dreamed a Dream,” “The American Dream,” and more in The Music of Les Misérables, Miss Saigon, and More: Boublil and Schönberg's Do You Hear the People Sing? on Sunday, July 28, at 7:30PM.



Kevin Stites conducts an all-star cast of special guests from Broadway and the West End that includes Patrick Wilson, Skylar Astin, Emily Bautista, Jon Jon Briones, Nikki Renée Daniels, Rachel Tucker, and Marie Zamora, together with a sixty-piece orchestra and choir.



Patrick Wilson

is known for playing ORM, the formidable half-brother of Aquaman, and returned in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom; he is also widely celebrated for playing Ed Warren in The Conjuring franchise. He was twice nominated for the Best Actor Tony Award for The Full Monty and as Curly in the 2002 Broadway revival of Oklahoma!



Skylar Astin

seen in the Hollywood Bowl productions of Into the Woods and Rent, starred as Todd, the aimless in-house investigator at his helicopter mom’s law firm in CBS’ So Help Me Todd. Prior, he starred in NBC’s award-winning series Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist alongside Jane Levey and Mary Steenburgen, and in Disney’s Secret Society of Second Born Royals. Skylar’s first break came when was cast as Georg in the Tony Award-winning original Broadway cast of the cultural phenomenon Spring Awakening.



Emily Bautista

made her Broadway debut in the 2017 Tony nominated revival of Miss Saigon, where she understudied Kim, returning to the role full time on its national tour; she also played Éponine in Cameron Mackintosh’s North American touring production of Les Misérables.

Jon Jon Briones

is currently starring on Broadway as Hermes in Hadestown; he also played the Engineer in Broadway's Miss Saigon. He starred in the Amblin feature The Last Voyage of the Demeter.



Nikki Renée Daniels

has appeared in and Les Misérables (Fantine) and ten other Broadway shows including Company, The Gershwin’s Porgy and Bess, and The Book of Mormon. She was recently seen as Lady Larken in Once Upon a Mattress at City Center.



Rachel Tucker

who has played Elphaba in Wicked on Broadway, is an Olivier-nominated actress who recently played Norma Desmond in Jamie Lloyd's production of Sunset Boulevard at the Savoy Theatre and Olivia in the new musical Wild About You at the Theatre Royal Drury Lane, both in London’s West End. She starred in Come From Away on Broadway and London, receiving an Olivier Award nomination and won a WhatsOnStage Award for Best Supporting Actress in a Musical.



Marie Zamora

originated the role of Cosette in the Paris production of Les Misérables. She has been a soloist in Do You Hear The People Sing? since its inception, in the United States, Canada, China, the Philippines and Australia, including performances at Carnegie Hall and recently the Sydney Opera House.



Kevin Stites

has conducted this Boublil and Schönberg concert tribute Do You Hear the People Sing with the Oklahoma City and Hartford symphony orchestras. On Broadway he was the conductor of the 2006 revival of Les Misérables, and is now returning to the Hollywood Bowl after also having served as Musical Director / Conductor of LA Phil productions of Les Misérables (2008), Guys and Dolls (2009), The Producers (2012), and Into the Woods (2019).



This concert was created by Boublil and Schönberg and is the only celebration of their work that the duo has ever authorized. Do You Hear The People Sing? premiered at Shanghai Grand Theatre followed by performances in the United States, Mexico, Manila and Taipei, followed in 2022 by the Australian tour.



Tickets are available at Hollywoodbowl.com.