Video: Watch a Trailer for THE LITTLE MERMAID at La Mirada Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.







Watch a trailer for Disney’s THE LITTLE MERMAID at La Mirada Theatre for the Performing Arts, in the video here!

Disney’s THE LITTLE MERMAID runs through Sunday, June 23, 2024. The Little Mermaid features a book by Doug Wright, music by Alan Menken, lyrics by Howard Ashman and Glenn Slater, musical direction by Brent Crayon, choreography by John MacInnis, and direction by Glenn Casale.

In a magical kingdom beneath the sea, the beautiful young mermaid Ariel longs to leave her ocean home to live in the world above. Based on one of Hans Christian Andersen’s most beloved stories and the classic animated film, Disney’s THE LITTLE MERMAID is a gloriously magical love story for the ages. With music by eight-time Academy® Award winner Alan Menken, this perfect-for-the-whole family, fishy-fable will capture your heart with its irresistible songs including “Under the Sea,” “Kiss the Girl,” and “Part of Your World.”

The Cast of Disney’s THE LITTLE MERMAID features: Leianna Weaver as “Ariel,” Coleman Cummings as “Prince Eric,” Trent Mills as “King Triton,” Dana Orange as “Sebastian,” Kevin Kulp as “Flounder,” Quintan Craig as “Scuttle,” Regina Le Vert as “Ursula,” Mitchell Lam Hau as “Flotsam,” Christopher Diem as “Jetsam,” Jeff Skowron as “Chef Louis/Pilot,” and Kevin Symons as “Grimsby.” The Ensemble features (in alphabetical order): Kevin Corte, Katie Cruz, Cristyn Dang, Daniel Dawson, Andrea Dobbins, Christopher Ho, Michael James, Kurt Kemper, Edgar Lopez, Tayler Mettra, Neema Muteti, Madison Miyuki Sprague, and Candace J. Washington. Swings are Josh Zacher and Helen Tait.

Comments