IRISH GOODBYE Opens Next Month at Dugan's Backyard Playhouse

Irish Goodbye, written, produced, and directed by Tom Dugan, and starring Anica Petrovic and JP Hubbell will play Dugan's Backyard Playhouse in Woodland Hills, CA on July 19, 20, 21, 26, 27, 28, August 2, 3, 4, 2024. Performances are Fridays and Saturdays at 8:00 and Sundays at 7:00.

Reservations can be made by emailing dbptickets@gmail.com. (You'll be given the exact address when you make your reservation). Admission is a suggested donation of $25.

The running time is 85 minutes. CONSUMER ADVISORY: Adult themes. Leave the kids at home.

In a small New Jersey pub, across the train tracks from the back of Saint Gertrude's Catholic Cemetery, a disgraced cop and ex beauty queen take shelter from a frigid storm, forming an unlikely bond one lonely Christmas Eve. It will be a Christmas Eve that neither will ever forget.

Dugan's Backyard Playhouse is a private outdoor pop-up theatre that began in 2020, during the dark days of Covid. Over the next four years, having successfully produced five of his original plays; TELL HIM ITS JACKIE, THE GHOSTS OF Mary Lincoln, WIESENTHAL CEMETERY PUB and TEVYE IN NEW YORK!, Tom once again opens his backyard to premiere his newest dark comedy IRISH GOODBYE. Due to the intimate setting the audience will be strictly limited in size.

Anica (Ah-nee-tsa) Petrovic was most recently seen on stage at The Group Rep Theatre as Amanda in COULD I HAVE THIS DANCE? and as Anne Faulkner in STRANGERS ON A TRAIN at Theatre 40 and Yvette in Kentwood Players' production of CLUE. Favorite credits include Brooke Wyndham in LEGALLY BLONDE: THE MUSICAL, Regina George in MEAN GIRLS: THE MUSICAL, and Essie Carmichael in YOU CAN'T TAKE IT WITH YOU.

JP Hubbell has been acting in films, television, and theatre in Los Angeles for over 35 years. Of the many plays he has appeared in, certainly one of the highlights was CEMETERY PUB here at Dugan's Backyard Playhouse. He began his television career with appearances on soap operas GENERAL HOSPITAL, ALL MY CHILDREN, and PASSIONS. Then moved into prime time with GROWING PAINS, and STAR TREK: NEXT GENERATION, and numerous other shows. His recent television work has included SOUTHLAND, NCIS, SHAMELESS, COLD CASE, recurring roles on CSI MIAMI and THE WEST WING, and 3 seasons as a member of the cast of E.R. JP received 2 SAG awards portraying paramedic Lars Audia on E.R.

Irish Goodbye is the newest original work from one of the region's most consistently well-reviewed playwrights.

Tom Dugan informs us that "an 'Irish goodbye' is when you abruptly leave a party without telling anyone."

