Laguna Playhouse to Present I LOVE YOU, YOU'RE PERFECT, NOW CHANGE!

LAGUNA PLAYHOUSE is set to present one of the longest running Off-Broadway productions of all time, I LOVE YOU, YOU'RE PERFECT, NOW CHANGE!, book and lyrics by Joe DiPietro, music by Jimmy Roberts, musical direction by Ricky Pope, directed & choreographed by Paula Hammons Sloan. Comments Executive Producing Director Ellen Richard, "The song 'Satisfaction Guaranteed' from this joyous musical is what our subscribers and audiences will undoubtably have as we welcome this extraordinary cast and creative team to the Playhouse stage!" I LOVE YOU, YOU'RE PERFECT, NOW CHANGE! begins previews on Wednesday, April 20; will open on Sunday, April 24 at 5:30pm and perform through Sunday, May 8, 2022 at the Laguna Playhouse, 606 Laguna Canyon Drive in Laguna Beach.

I LOVE YOU, YOU'RE PERFECT, NOW CHANGE! is a musical comedy about everything you have ever secretly thought about dating, romance, marriage, lovers, husbands, wives and in-laws, but were afraid to admit. This witty musical revue tackles modern love in all its forms: from the perils and pitfalls of the first date to marriage, children, and the twilight years of life. An insightful and hilarious musical, this show will have audiences shouting, "This is my life!" This celebrated musical comedy is the second-longest running Off-Broadway musical. Returning to Laguna Playhouse (after 25 years), this Outer Critics Circle Award nominee takes on the truths and myths behind that contemporary conundrum known as "the relationship." This hilarious revue pays tribute to those who have loved and lost, to those who have fallen on their face at the portal of romance, to those who have dared to ask, "Say, what are you doing Saturday night?"

ABOUT THE CAST AND CREATIVE TEAM

PAULA HAMMONS SLOAN (Director/Choreographer) For Laguna Playhouse, she most recently provided musical staging for The Spitfire Grill and has also directed and choreographed Footloose, All Shook Up, Hairspray and choreographed Ring of Fire and Buddy: The Buddy Holly Story. Ms. Sloan has directed or choreographed numerous National tours including: 42nd Street, Singin' in the Rain, Music Man, Cabaret, Bye Bye Birdie, Little Women, Urban Cowboy, Gentlemen Prefer Blondes, Seven Brides for Seven Brothers, Copacabana, Funny Girl, George M, Titanic, My One and Only, Crazy for You and The Unsinkable Molly Brown. Ms. Sloan has mounted several productions at the Tropicana Resort and Casino, Resorts in Atlantic City and El Dorado Casino.

She directed and choreographed Miracle on 34th Street (Jersey Shore Entertainment) on the West Coast, at the Tropicana Resort and Casino and on tour. Ms. Sloan has directed and choreographed regionally including Kansas City Starlight (The Producers, Anything Goes), Casa Manana (Oklahoma), West Virginia Public Theatre, Surflight Theatre (On Your Toes, Sisters of Swing, Lady Be Good, Ragtime, Mamma Mia, Holiday Inn, Cabaret, Joseph, Will Rogers, White Christmas, Ebenezer), Gateway Playhouse, Plan B Productions (The Producers, Footloose), Theatre Under the Stars (Houston) (110 in the Shade, Wonderful Life, Disney's When You Wish), the Houston Symphony, the Houston Thanksgiving Day Parade and opening ceremonies of the 100th Anniversary Convention of Girl Scouts. She was Resident Choreographer for Galveston Summer Musicals for over 45 productions and her former tap company, Texas Tap Ensemble, toured Nationally and internationally for several years.

RICKY POPE (Musical Director) For Laguna Playhouse he previously served as musical director for Mamma Mia! and also played Reverend Moore in Footloose. He musical directed Hairspray and Rock Of Ages, Jr. at Surflight Theatre. He was seen on the national tours of Annie, All Shook Up, Titanic and The Music Man (with John Tartaglia) at the Wick Theatre in Florida. Other favorite shows include Newsies, Smokey Joe's Cafe, South Pacific, Sweeney Tood, and A Man Of No Importance. He is most proud of appearing in four editions of Broadway Backwards for Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.

JOE DiPIETRO (Book/Lyrics) has won two Tony Awards, a Drama Desk Award and three Outer Critics Circle Awards. Broadway: Diana (also on Netflix), Nice Work If You Can Get It starring Matthew Broderick and Kelli O'Hara (10 Tony nominations, including Best Book and Best Musical), Memphis (4 Tony Awards, including Best Book, Best Score and Best Musical), All Shook Up, Living on Love (starring Renee Fleming). Off-Broadway: Ernest Shackleton Loves Me (Off-Broadway Alliance Award - Best Musical), Clever Little Lies (starring Marlo Thomas), The Toxic Avenger (OCC Award - Best off-Broadway Musical), The Thing About Men (OCC Award - Best off-Broadway Musical), the much-produced comedy, Over the River and Through the Woods, as well I Love You, You're Perfect, Now Change (the longest-running musical revue in Off-Broadway history). His many regional credits include Conscience (George Street Playhouse), The Second Mrs. Wilson (Long Wharf Theatre), Chasing the Song (La Jolla Playhouse), The Last Romance (The Old Globe.) His musicals and plays have received thousands of productions across the country and around the world.

JIMMY ROBERTS (Music) composed the music for I Love You, You're Perfect, Now Change, the second longest-running Off-Broadway musical in New York theater history. Written with playwright Joe DiPietro, I Love You received both the Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle nominations as Best Musical when it opened in 1996. It has since played in all 50 states as well as over 25 countries around the world. He also collaborated with Joe DiPietro on The Thing About Men (2003, New York Outer Critics Circle award for Best Musical). His latest musical, Welcome to the Big Dipper, written with Catherine Filloux and John Daggett, had several successful New York readings and is on the way to a full production.

Jimmy's songs were featured in two other Off-Broadway shows: A...My Name Is Still Alice and Pets! His children's musical The Velveteen Rabbit toured the United States for well over a decade. Jimmy is also a sought-after performer. In entertaining programs that combine classical and popular music, he has delighted audiences with his wit and his special way with song. Recent engagements include Merkin Concert Hall, the Time Warner Center, the 92nd Street Y, Steinway Hall and the National Arts Club. A graduate of the Manhattan School of Music, where he studied with noted pianist Constance Keene, Jimmy Roberts is also a poet, and several of his poems have appeared in The New York Times.

The Cast of I LOVE YOU, YOU'RE PERFECT, NOW CHANGE! will feature: John Adkison as "Man #1," Sophia Swannell as "Woman #1," Danny Crowe as "Man #2," and Alison Nusbaum as "Woman #2."

The Design Team for I LOVE YOU, YOU'RE PERFECT, NOW CHANGE! is as follows: Scenic Design is by Chris Strangfeld; Lighting Design by Clifford Spulock; Sound Design by Ian Scot. The Production Supervisor is Gail Anderson. The Production Stage Manager is Kellian Frank.

ABOUT THE SCHEDULE AND PRICING

I LOVE YOU, YOU'RE PERFECT, NOW CHANGE! will preview on Wednesday, April 20 7:30pm; Thursday, April 21 at 2:00pm & 7:30pm; Friday, April 22 at 7:30pm & Saturday, April 23 at 2:00pm & 7:30pm; will open on Sunday, April 24 at 5:30pm and perform through Sunday, May 8 at 1:00pm at the Laguna Playhouse, 606 Laguna Canyon Drive in Laguna Beach.

Performances will be Wednesdays through Fridays at 7:30pm; Saturdays at 2pm & 7:30pm; Sundays at 1:00pm. There will be an added performances on Tuesday, April 26 at 7:30pm & Thursday, May 5 at 2:00pm. There will be no performance on Sunday, April 24 at 1pm; Wednesday, May 4 at 7:30pm; Friday, May 6 at 7:30pm; Saturday, May 7 at 2:00pm or 7:30pm and Sunday, May 8 at 5:30pm.

Tickets range from $51 - $81 and can be purchased online at www.lagunaplayhouse.com or by calling (949) 497-ARTS (2787). Group discounts are available by calling 949-497-2787 ext. 229. Prices subject to change.

The box office is open Mondays - Saturdays: 12p.m. to 4p.m.; Sundays open 2 hours prior to show time until 15 minutes after curtain. Open until showtime on all performance days.

COVID PROTOCOLS for the LAGUNA PLAYHOUSE

LAGUNA PLAYHOUSE will offer both "vaccination-only" and "open-to-all" performances this season. The first two weeks of each run will be for fully vaccinated patrons only, followed by select open performances for all audiences.

Any additional protocol will be subject to changes in government regulations. Proof of vaccination will be required for all patrons prior to entering the theatre during the first two weeks of performances for all main stage shows. Please visit https://lagunaplayhouse.com/health-and-safety-policy/ for additional details.