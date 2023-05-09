Laguna Playhouse Presents the World Premiere Production of Agatha Christie Thriller MURDER ON THE LINKS

LAGUNA PLAYHOUSE will present a transfer of North Coast Repertory's World Premiere production of MURDER ON THE LINKS, based on the novel by Agatha Christie and written & directed by acclaimed playwright Steven Dietz. MURDER ON THE LINKS begins previews on Wednesday, May 31; will open on Sunday, June 4 at 5:30pm (press opening) and perform through Sunday, June 18 at the Laguna Playhouse, 606 Laguna Canyon Dr. in Laguna Beach.

Something's afoul on the private golf course at Merlinville-Sur-Mer, namely the body of Hercule Poirot's newest client! Acclaimed playwright Steven Dietz brings the famed Belgian detective to life to solve one of Agatha Christie's most intricate whodunits. Of course, there are the host of usual - and - unusual suspects. A cast of six versatile actors embody myriad characters as they navigate the twists and turns of this lively and fun new adaptation. You won't want to miss a thrilling moment of this brand-new comic mystery.

STEVEN DIETZ (Writer/Director) Recent premieres: How a Boy Falls (Northlight Theatre, Chicago); Dracula: Mina's Quest (ACT Theatre, Seattle); The Ghost of Splinter Cove, and, The Great Beyond (Children's Theatre of Charlotte/Actor's Theatre of Charlotte). Upcoming premiere: Gaslight (Cincinnati Shakespeare Company/Merrimack Repertory Theatre). Upcoming film: "What Happens Later" (starring Meg Ryan and David Duchovny). Other widely produced plays: On Clover Road, Last of the Boys, Rancho Mirage, Shooting Star, Yankee Tavern, Inventing van Gogh, Private Eyes, Rocket Man, God's Country, and The Nina Variations. Awards: American Theatre Critics Association Steinberg New Play Citation for Bloomsday; Kennedy Center Fund for New American Plays Award for Fiction and Still Life with Iris; PEN USA Award in Drama for Lonely Planet; Edgar Award® from the Mystery Writers of America for Sherlock Holmes: The Final Adventure. Other: 30+ plays and adaptations at over one hundred regional theatres; international productions in over twenty-five countries; in 2019, once again named one of the 20 Most-Produced Playwrights in America by American Theatre Magazine.

The Cast of MURDER ON THE LINKS features (in alphabetical order): Kim Morgan Dean as "Captain Hastings," Jennifer Erdmann as "Woman One," Brian Mackey as "Man Two," Jessica Mosher as "Woman Two," Omri Schein as "Hercule Poirot," and Matthew Salazar-Thompson as "Man One."

The Design Team for MURDER ON THE LINKS is: Scenic Design by Marty Burnett; Lighting Design by Matthew Novotny; Composer/Sound Design by Robertson Witmer; Costume Design by Elisa Benzoni; Properties Design by Rachel Hengst; Hair and Wigs Design by Peter Herman. The Production Stage Manager is Mary Michele Miner.

MURDER ON THE LINKS will preview on Wednesday, May 31 at 7:30pm; Thursday, June 1 at 2pm & 7:30pm; Friday, June 2 at 7:30pm & Saturday, June 3 at 2pm & 7:30pm; will open on Sunday, June 4 at 5:30pm (press opening) and perform through Sunday, June 18 at the Laguna Playhouse, 606 Laguna Canyon Dr. in Laguna Beach.

Performances will be Wednesdays through Fridays at 7:30pm; Saturdays at 2pm & 7:30pm; Sundays at 1:00pm & 5:30pm. There will be added performances on Thursday, June 8 at 2:00pm and Tuesday, June 13 at 7:30pm. There will be no performance on Sunday, June 18 at 5:30pm.

Tickets range from $56 - $81 and can be purchased online at www.lagunaplayhouse.com or by calling (949) 497-ARTS (2787). Group discounts are available by calling 949-497-2787 ext. 229. Prices subject to change.

The box office is open Tuesdays - Sundays: 12pm to 4pm; Mondays open 2 hours prior to show time and until 15 minutes after curtain. Open until showtime on all performance days.