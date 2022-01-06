Laguna Playhouse Presents Musical Adaptation THE SPITFIRE GRILL

Laguna Playhouse has announced its first production of the new year, the touching and tender musical, THE SPITFIRE GRILL, music and book by James Valcq, lyrics and book by Fred Alley, based on the film by Lee David Zlotoff, musical direction by Glen Rovinelli and directed by Steve Steiner.

Comments Executive Producing Director Ellen Richard, "What a wonderful and moving show to begin the new year with. THE SPITFIRE GRILL is one of those stories that gets into your heart and touches your soul and we are delighted to have Steve Steiner and his team back to bring this glorious musical experience back to our stage!"

THE SPITFIRE GRILL begins previews on Wednesday, January 26; will open on Sunday, January 30 at 5:30pm and perform through Sunday, February 13, 2022 at the Laguna Playhouse, 606 Laguna Canyon Drive in Laguna Beach.

Recently released from prison, feisty parolee Percy Talbott steps off the bus in Gilead, a location she selected because of a picture she found in an old travel book. Sheriff Joe Sutter takes Percy to the local restaurant, a run-down place, since it's the only guest room in town and because he doesn't know what else to do with her. Soon she finds herself working at Hannah's Spitfire Grill. It's for sale, but there are no takers for the only eatery in the depressed town, so Percy suggests to Hannah that she raffle it off.

Entry fees are one hundred dollars and the best essay on why you want the grill wins. Soon, mail is arriving by the wheelbarrow full and things are definitely cookin' at The Spitfire Grill. A heartfelt musical about healing the wounds of the past and finding your chosen family. This beloved musical broke box office records and delighted audiences when it was first presented at Laguna Playhouse in 2002.

For tickets - visit www.lagunaplayhouse.com or call 949-497-2787.