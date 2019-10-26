Laguna Playhouse Announces Full Cast For THE LION IN WINTER

Laguna Playhouse Artistic Director Ann E. Wareham and Executive Director Ellen Richard have announced the final cast and creative team to join acclaimed film, TV and theatre veterans Frances Fisher ("Titanic," Native Gardens, Barbeque), as "Queen Eleanor" and Gregory Harrison ("Trapper John, M.D.," Broadway's Chicago, Steel Pier), as "King Henry II" in THE LION IN WINTER, written by James Goldman and directed by Sheldon Epps.

Comments Artistic Director Ann E. Wareham and Executive Director Ellen Richard, "To tell this extraordinary story with such a superb cast led by Frances and Gregory, and staged by the brilliant Sheldon Epps is a theatre maker's dream come true. Our subscribers and audiences are going to be dazzled by the machinations of the Plantagenet family." THE LION IN WINTER begins previews on Wednesday, November 6; will open on Sunday, November 10 at 5:30pm and runs through Sunday, November 24, 2019 at the Laguna Playhouse, 606 Laguna Canyon Road in Laguna Beach.

Before Game of Thrones, there was THE LION IN WINTER. It's Christmas 1183, and King Henry II is planning to announce his successor to the throne. The jockeying for the crown, though, is complex. Henry has three sons and wants his boy, Prince John, to take over. Henry's wife, Queen Eleanor, has other ideas. She believes their son Prince Richard should be king. As the family and various schemers gather for the holiday, each tries to make the indecisive king choose their option. The Lion in Winter has all the makings of a modern-day classic - sibling rivalry, adultery, and dungeons. Comedic in tone, dramatic in action - the play tells the story of the Plantagenet family, who are locked in a free-for-all of competing ambitions to inherit a kingdom.

The Cast for THE LION IN WINTER will also feature: Spencer Curnutt as "John," Burt Grinstead as "Richard," Chelsea Kurtz as "Alais," Ian Littleworth as "Geoffrey," and Taubert Nadalini as "Philip."

The Design Team for THE LION IN WINTER is as follows: Scenic Design by Stephanie Kerley Schwartz; Lighting Design by Lonnie Rafael Alcaraz; Sound Design by Kate Wecker; Costume Design by David Kay Mickelsen; Hair/Wig Design by Anthony Gagliardi. The Casting Director is Michael Donovon, CSA and the Production Stage Manager is Vernon Willet.

Performances will be Wednesdays through Fridays at 7:30pm; Saturdays at 2pm & 7:30pm; Sundays at 1:00pm & 5:30pm. There will be added performances on Thursday, November 7 & Thursday, November 21 at 2pm & Tuesday, November 12 at 7:30pm. There will be no performance on Sunday, November 10 at 1pm.

There will be Talk-Backs following the performances on Saturday, November 16 at 2pm and Thursday, November 21 at 7:30pm.

Tickets range from $50 - $75 and can be purchased online at www.lagunaplayhouse.com or by calling (949) 497-ARTS (2787). Group discounts are available by calling 949-497-2787 ext. 229. Prices subject to change.

The box office is open Mondays - Saturdays: 11a.m. to 5 p.m. (open until showtime on performance days); Sundays: 11a.m. - 4p.m.

For more information on all shows and programming visit www.lagunaplayhouse.com. Laguna Playhouse is located at 606 Laguna Canyon Road in Laguna Beach.





